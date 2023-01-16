First state run intrastate EV starts between Bengaluru and Mysuru: Watch

An electric bus service between Bengaluru and Mysuru started on Monday and this is the first state run intrastate electric bus service. KSRTC (Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation) flagged off the electric bus to Mysuru and it travelled through the partially opened Bengaluru – Mysuru expressway.

According to KSRTC, a total of 35 passengers boarded the first intrastate electric bus service on Monday. The AC bus service fare is fixed as Rs. 330 and the non-AC bus service fare will be Rs. 240. 12 buses will be operated between both the cities and the number of buses will be increased phase wise.

First Departure of EV Power Plus Bus pic.twitter.com/pFFBhkMouC — KSRTC (@KSRTC_Journeys) January 16, 2023

The KSRTC is also reportedly planning to use e-buses to link capital Bengaluru to smaller towns in the state, such as Davangere, Shivamogga, Chikkamagaluru, Virajpet and Madikeri. More electric bus services will be announced between the capital city and small towns in future, said a statement by KSRTC earlier.

As the expressway between Bengaluru and Mysuru is expected to come fully into operation by February, these bus services will reduce the travel time Bengaluru and Mysuru to 90 minutes.

Meanwhile, these electric buses are equipped with Wi-Fi and CCTV cameras inside them. In October last year, 100 electric buses were also launched by Bengaluru Metro Transport Corporation (BMTC) on Bengaluru roads to escalate the usage of public transport in the tech capital of the country.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON