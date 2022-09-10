Five men get jail term for misusing govt funds in Karnataka
A special CBI court here has sentenced five men to seven years rigorous imprisonment each and fined them over ₹5 crore in total for misappropriation of funds belonging to a Karnataka government body.
A special CBI court here has sentenced five men to seven years rigorous imprisonment each and fined them over ₹5 crore in total for misappropriation of funds belonging to a Karnataka government body.
In the verdict pronounced on September 8, Judge Santosh Gajanan Bhat convicted five persons -- Kebballi Anand, H S Nagalingaswamy, Chandrashekar, H K Nagaraja and K B Harshan -- and fined them a total of ₹5,02,75,000.
Of this, ₹5.02 crore will be paid as compensation to Mandya Urban Development Authority (MUDA) which these five men cheated and the remaining will be forfeited to the state. If they default in paying the fine, the convicts will spend another two years in prison.
Based on the orders of the Government of Karnataka, the CBI and Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) had registered the case on March 18, 2014. The five men were released on bail on July 22, 2015.
Also read: Bengaluru crime news: Duo nabbed for circulating fake currency notes
They had been charged under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Prevention of Corruption Act. Kebballi Anand is in the iron ore business with a registered company named A R Logistics.
Nagalingaswamy is the CEO of Future Farm & Estates, Chandrashekar is the proprietor of Akash Enterprises, a real estate firm; Nagaraja is a first division assistant in MUDA, and Harshan is an employee of Anand.
In the case, all five men fraudulently filled vouchers and cheques, and then misappropriated five cheques amounting to ₹1 crore each issued by the then Commissioner of MUDA in favour of Indian Bank, Mandya branch to invest in the authority's name.
The five men had conspired to deposit the money in the account of Akash Enterprises instead and caused a loss of ₹5 crore to MUDA, the court said.
-
RJD leader’s son arrested for allegedly assaulting cop on duty, BJP slams govt
The Pirbahore police in Bihar arrested Patna Municipal Corporation councillor Mohammad Asfar Ahmad, who is the son of senior Rashtriya Janata Dal leader and former MLC Anwar Ahmad, for allegedly assaulting a police officer on duty on Friday evening, officials said. The councillor allegedly manhandled another cop abusing police when they objected to it. The Pirbahore police received inputs that some antisocial elements were carrying illegal weapons assembled near Patna Market.
-
BBMP elections only as per new reservation list: Karnataka govt to HC
The state government has made a submission before the Karnataka High Court that elections to the city civic body Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) can be held only as per the recently announced ward-wise reservation list. It was submitted by the Advocate General, on behalf of the state, on Friday that any objection or deficiency can be corrected by the next election but there was immediate need to elect new corporators now.
-
Hoshiarpur ASI shoots himself in police station
An assistant sub-inspector shot the victim, 52 dead at the Hariana police station on Saturday morning, Satish Kumar. Before killing himself, the victim, Satish Kumar, 52, recorded a video message, in which he blamed Tanda station house officer Onkar Singh Brar for his death. Senior superintendent of police Sartaj Singh Chahal said the matter was being probed. 2nd such incident in 4 days On September 6, an ASI had allegedly shot Kulwinder Singh dead at the Muktsar district court complex.
-
Mysuru MP takes stock as video of Volvo bus skidding on highway sparks concern
Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha visited the accident site where a goods truck fell on its side and a Volvo bus carrying passengers skidded, but avoided a major mishap. Mysuru MP Pratap Simha paid a visit to the Biddai area on Saturday after a video of a Volvo bus skidding on a stretch of the Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway went viral, triggering wide concerns. A goods truck meanwhile was captured that laid on its side.
-
Restrictions lifted, life returns to normal in J&K’s Rajouri town
Life returned to normal in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri town on Saturday as restrictions imposed under Code Of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) Section 144 were lifted by the authorities, officials said. The border town witnessed a curfew-like situation on Friday after district magistrate Vikas Kundal issued prohibitory orders to maintain law and order in the wake of a land dispute between two communities.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics