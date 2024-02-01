‘For RSS and VHP, Indian flag is of no importance’: Karnataka minister Priyank Kharge

Karnataka minister and senior Congress leader Priyank Kharge slammed the BJP party on the Hanuman flag issue and alleged that they ignited fire in a peaceful town like Mandya. He also said that the BJP does not have any respect for the Indian National Flag. Congress leader Priyank Kharge.(File)

Speaking to news agency ANI, Priyank Kharge said, “The flag point was meant to host the Karnataka or national flags. In our houses, flags can be hoisted according to our wishes but in public places, it is not the same case. The BJP or the RSS and other right-wing organisations must not interfere in gram panchayat issues.”

He also said these organisations are trying to break law and order in a peaceful town like Mandya. “Mandya is not boiling, Organizations like RSS and VHP are the ones that ignited fire there. They have malicious intent, which is why they hoisted a saffron flag there. For them, the national flag is unimportant,” Kharge added. On Sunday, after a Lord Hanuman flag was hoisted in the Keragodu village in Mandya, it was removed and replaced with the Indian National flag by the officials.

Authorities maintained that the Keregodu Gram Panchayat had issued a permission letter on January 18 with conditions that only the national flag could be hoisted. The incident created a political storm in the state, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) condemning the state government's decision to remove the “Hanuma Dhwaja”.

Leaders from the saffron party also hit out at Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, calling him "anti Hindu" and "anti Hanuma Dwaja." Amid simmering tension in Mandya over the removal of Hanuman flag, the Keragodu village Panchayat Development Officer was suspended.