Former Karnataka CM Bommai urges Siddaramaiah to reconsider decision to scrap NEP

Former chief minister and senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday asked chief minister Siddaramaiah to reconsider the decision to discard the National Education Policy (NEP) from the next academic year. Bommai expressed concerns that the elimination of the NEP would be detrimental to the educational prospects of Karnataka’s children. Basavaraj Bommai (PTI)

Bommai said that political motivations should not take precedence over the well-being of the state’s youth. “The NEP is hailed as a progressive and comprehensive piece of legislation, specifically tailored to advance the field of education. Reversing this achievement, what the Congress-led government is attempting to do, would be an immense disservice to the students of Karnataka,” Bommai said.

Citing the history of the NEP’s formulation, Bommai emphasised that the Congress government, under Siddaramaiah’s leadership between 2013 and 2018, had endorsed the blueprint of the NEP, which was formulated by an expert committee headed by Kasturirangan. Kasturirangan, being a driving force behind the state’s education policy, extended his expertise to craft the NEP at the national level as well.

Expressing concern for the future of students, especially those hailing from rural backgrounds, Bommai criticised the Congress government’s decision as a reckless gamble with their prospects. “By abandoning a nationwide education system in favour of an untested alternative, the Congress government is putting the academic future of Karnataka’s children at risk,” he cautioned.

“It’s crucial for CM Siddaramaiah to approach the NEP with an open mind, considering the long-term interests of our students,” Bommai added, reiterating the significance of the NEP in fostering a robust educational environment.

Bommai’s appeal comes a day after chief minister Siddaramaiah announced that the NEP 2020, which had been previously implemented by the BJP government, would be phased out from higher education institutions in Karnataka. Siddaramaiah made this announcement during a meeting held at the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) office on Monday.

However, Siddaramaiah acknowledged the need for a measured approach in execution of this transition, while recognising the practical challenges that would arise due to time constraints. Therefore, the NEP will continue to be effective for the ongoing academic year to ensure a smooth continuation of educational activities for students.