Former Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy to contest LS polls from Mandya as NDA candidate

Janata Dal (Secular) second-in-command and former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy on Tuesday confirmed he will be contesting the upcoming Lok Sabha election from the Mandya constituency as an National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate. HD Kumaraswamy (PTI)

"Today, my decision is to contest from Mandya for the upcoming elections. BJP leaders advised me to contest from Mandya. Most of the party workers from Mandya also insisted. I will file a nomination and then campaign in the state," He said, while speaking to the media in Bengaluru.

"Ramanagara district gave me political birth. Mysore and Mandya gave me political power. JD(S) did not lose morally in the last 2019 Lok Sabha elections. I have made many contributions to the development of the Ramanagara district. My heart has been treated three times in 12 years. It is the will of the gods and goddesses that this country needs me. God has been protecting me for that," He added.

"We joined the NDA alliance to solve the problems of Karnataka. In the past, we lost by allying with Congress. JD(S)-BJP leaders have joined forces and started campaigning in Bengaluru rural constituency," He further stated.

"There is no change in Hassan Lok Sabha constituency (Prajwal Revanna JDS MP), and the JD(S) candidate for Kolar Lok Sabha constituency is still not finalised. Up to now, PM's future programmes regarding election campaigns aren't finalised. He may want a big rally in Bengaluru. For that, they may request the former PM (HD Deve Gowda)," He said.

The former CM also spoke on his health after undergoing a heart surgery on Sunday, and said, “High voltage election campaigning will not be there due to my health. Party workers will run the show. Let us see. The BJP has left the seat to our party.”

The regional party has teamed up with the BJP this time around to contest the Lok Sabha polls with a united front.

