Wednesday, Sep 04, 2024
Four women held in Bengaluru for carrying out notorious silk saree heist, thefts worth 17.5 lakh

ByYamini C S
Sep 04, 2024 04:30 PM IST

Bengaluru Police have nabbed four women for attempting to steal 38 silk sarees worth ₹17.5 lakhs from a JP Nagar shop.

The Bengaluru police department have apprehended as many as four women linked to a major theft involving 38 silk sarees valued at around 17.5 lakhs. The theft occurred at a silk shop in the J P Nagar locality of the city, news agency ANI reported.

The suspects, caught red-handed, are part of a larger theft ring with two accomplices still on the loose. (HT Photo)
The suspects, caught red-handed, are part of a larger theft ring with two accomplices still on the loose. (HT Photo)

According to Bengaluru Police Commissioner B Dayananda, the women, accompanied by two accomplices still at large, entered the silk store with a plan to distract the shop staff. They attempted to steal approximately 18 sarees during their visit.

The top cop spoke to reporters on the matter and said, “These four women, along with two others, visited a silk shop in JP Nagar and attempted to divert the attention of the shop workers. They tried to leave with about 18 sarees.”

The staff grew suspicious of the women's actions and intervened before they could leave. A subsequent investigation revealed that these women had been implicated in similar thefts at other stores in the J P Nagar and Jayanagar areas. This led to the recovery of the stolen sarees.

Commissioner Dayananda confirmed the arrest of the four women and stated that the department is actively pursuing the remaining two suspects involved in this theft ring. “Four women have been arrested in this case, and we are working to apprehend the two others,” he said, as quoted by the agency.

The identities of the suspects were not immediately revealed. It is also not yet clear which sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) they have been implicated under. Further investigation is underway and more details are awaited in the case.

(With inputs from ANI)

© 2024 HindustanTimes
