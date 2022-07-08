Fraudsters take on BBMP chief Tushar Girinath's identity to ask for Amazon gifts
- Cyber criminals used BBMP chief Tushar Giri Nath's identity to make money by asking his subordinates over WhatsApp to send them Amazon gifts. However, no one fell into the trap as the IAS officer warned officials over Twitter just in time.
Cyber fraudsters have used Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagar Palike (BBMP) chief commissioner Tushar Giri Nath's identity to scam government officials. They used a WhatsApp number with the IAS officer's display picture to slide into officials' DMs and request for Amazon gifts.
When suspicious messages started coming from the BBMP head, some officials alerted him immediately, post which he took to Twitter to warn them. Nath also registered an official complaint with the Cybercrime Division in this matter.
“Please note that 70765 22681 is not my number. It has come to my notice that some fraudster has been misusing this as the number of the BBMP Chief Commissioner and misleading the public and officials. An official complaint has been registered against this fraudster with @CybercrimeCID. I request all officers and citizens to stay cautious of the same and report any suspicions to cyber crime immediately,” the IAS officer wrote, tagging the police commissioner, Bengaluru city police and the BBMP administrator Rakesh Singh.
According to a report by The Times of India, the fraudsters also sent website links that were meant to hack and steal money from victims by redirecting to fraudulent sites.
