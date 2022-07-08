Bengaluru police raid fake call centre; 6 held
- Whitefield police raided a fake cyber call centre in Gayathri Tech Park and arrested six persons from Gujarat allegedly scamming people abroad by posing as bank and Amazon employees.
Bengaluru's Whitefield police have detained as many as six persons hailing from Gujarat after raiding a fake call centre on Friday. Police have seized items worth ₹2 crores, including 127 desktops, four laptops, 150 headphones, 10 internal hard disks, six iPhones, three luxury cars, two school vans, one tempo traveller and ₹18 lakhs cash.
Cops busted a Bengaluru based company called Ethical Info Co Pvt Ltd, by raiding its office on the first floor of Gayathri Tech Park in Whitefield. A press note released by Whitefield police said the company was running an organized fake cyber call centre that used internet and phone calls to dupe people, mainly from abroad.
The employees of the company made calls to unsuspecting individuals and after gaining their trust, would get hold of sensitive information such as bank account details to hack and cheat them of their money. Police, based on a tip, approached a court for a search warrant and raided the office, after which six people from Gujarat have been taken into custody.
The callers posed as bank employees and Amazon employees to dupe people, claiming that a suspicious transaction or purchase has been observed on their account and that they are going to resolve it.
The fraudsters then used money transfer apps to transfer money from their accounts. The accused used to transport their employees discreetly via school vans.
-
Nokia partners with IISc to set up networked robotics center of excellence
Finnish telecom gear maker Nokia has partnered with Indian Institute of Science to set-up Nokia Center of Excellence in networked robotics at IISc Bengaluru. The Center of Excellence (CoE) will promote inter-disciplinary research involving robotics and advanced communication technologies in 5G and Artificial Intelligence, a joint statement said on Friday. It will also develop use cases across industrial automation, agriculture and disaster management.
-
Bengaluru Crime Branch nabs 3 for selling drugs; items worth ₹83 lakh seized
Bengaluru Police's Central Crime Branch on Thursday arrested three people in two separate cases over charges of peddling drugs in the city. Police recovered drugs and items worth Rs 83 lakh. The CCB arrested two people from the Sanjay Nagar Police Station limits. According to Raman Gupta, joint commissioner of police (crime), officials seized 12 grams of MDMA crystals, 27 grams of brown sugar and two mobile phones. The haul was worth Rs 3 lakh.
-
80-year-old woman murdered in northwest Delhi’s Shalimar Bagh
New Delhi: An 80-year-old woman was murdered by unknown assailants at her house in Shalimar Bagh in northwest Delhi, police said on Friday. They added that the information about the murder came through a call that was made to the police control room around 11 am on Friday and it transferred it to the Shalimar Bagh police station. Deputy commissioner of police (northwest) Usha Rangnani said that the murder took place in BS block.
-
WB: Prime accused in Canning triple murder was a TMC worker, claims family
A day after a Trinamool Congress panchayat member and two party workers were brutally murdered in South 24 Parganas district of West Bengal, a family member of the prime accused revealed that he too is a TMC worker, the police said on Friday. The prime accused has, however, been identified as Rafikul Sardar and is currently absconding. The post-mortem report has revealed that while tMC panchayat member Swapan Majhi was shot twice, Bhootnath Pramanik was shot once.
-
One student dead, 19 injured as tree falls on them in Carmel Convent School, Chandigarh
A student of Carmel Convent School in Sector 9, Chandigarh, died, and 14 of her school mates were injured when a large portion of a peepal tree, declared a heritage tree by the administration, fell on them while they were playing on the campus at 10.30am on Friday. Twelve students were admitted at Government Multi Specialty Hospital (GMSH) in Sector 16.
