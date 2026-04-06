Bengaluru, The GBA Chief Commissioner, Maheshwar Rao, on Monday asked officials to commence towing operations from April 7 to remove abandoned vehicles that have been parked on city roads for several months. GBA steps up road safety: Towing, repairs, drain work to begin from Apr 7

He also instructed officials to procure one pothole-filling machine for each city corporation within the Greater Bengaluru Authority jurisdiction.

The Commissioner was addressing a coordination meeting with various departments under the GBA.

"Towing operations should commence immediately to remove abandoned vehicles parked on city roads for several months. Towing vehicles have already been handed over to the traffic police by the North and Central city corporations, and a list of such vehicles has also been provided. Accordingly, towing operations should begin from tomorrow," Rao was quoted as instructing officials, according to a release.

The traffic police have also been instructed to strictly regulate parking on white-topped or concrete roads and other major roads, except in designated parking bays, he added.

The chief commissioner emphasised that each of the five city corporations should purchase a pothole-filling machine to promptly repair road potholes within their respective limits.

He also directed that immediate repair work be undertaken in areas where roads have been cut by various departments but not properly restored.

Further, he instructed that permission for road cutting must be obtained through the 'MARCS' software system. "If roads are not restored after completion of works, the corporation should undertake the repairs and recover the cost from the concerned agencies," he added.

Rao stated that applications submitted by GAIL Gas for road cutting through the 'MARCS' software should be approved promptly.

"After granting permission, the work must be completed quickly, and the agency concerned must restore the road," he said.

The chief commissioner also noted that with the monsoon approaching, desilting of stormwater drains and roadside shoulder drains must be expedited to prevent waterlogging and related issues during the rainy season.

Noting that multiple infrastructure works-including a tunnel road, underpass, metro, and suburban rail-are ongoing at Hebbal Junction, he said all concerned departments have been directed to conduct a joint site inspection and prepare a comprehensive plan before convening a meeting.

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