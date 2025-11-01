Girl kills mother with friends, stages it as suicide, say police

A 34-year-old woman was allegedly killed by her 16-year-old daughter, her boyfriend, and his three friends — aged between 15 and 18 years — and staged it as a suicide, police said on Friday, adding that all five have been detained. “Initially, we registered a case of UDR, but the missing daughter raised suspicion,” said a Subramanyapura police officer. (HT Photo/ Representational)

According to police, the girl had been in a relationship with a boy for some time. On the night of October 25, she allegedly brought him and his friends home without informing her mother. When she saw them, she confronted her daughter. The argument that followed escalated, and the girl along with her friends allegedly smothered her with a towel, killing her instantly.

To make it appear as a suicide, the group is said to have hung her from the ceiling fan, locked the house, and fled. The following morning, the deceased’s elder sister grew suspicious after her calls went unanswered. When she peeped through a window, she found her hanging. Police initially registered a case of unnatural death.

“Initially, we registered a case of UDR, but the missing daughter raised suspicion,” said a Subramanyapura police officer. “We tracked her phone, examined call records, and during interrogation, the accused confessed to the crime. The case was then converted to BNS Section 103 (murder), and a detailed investigation was launched.” The murder took place on October 25, while the missing person complaint was filed on October 29, police said, adding the accused were detained on Thursday.

Police said the breakthrough came after the deceased’s daughter failed to attend the funeral and went missing. Her aunt lodged a missing complaint, prompting officers to trace and question her boyfriend. His statements reportedly led to the revelation that all five were involved in the murder. Both the daughter and her boyfriend later confessed to their roles in the crime.

Police confirmed that all five minors are in custody as investigations continue to determine the motive and sequence of events behind the killing.