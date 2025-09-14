Bengaluru couple kills children, father dies by suicide, mother survives: Report

A family in Gonakanahalli village, located in Bengaluru Rural district’s Hoskote taluk, was at the centre of a heart-breaking tragedy this Friday. The lifeless bodies of a man and his two young children, identified as Shivu, Chandrakala (11) and Uday Surya (7), respectively, were discovered in their home, while Shivu's wife, Manjula, survived and has since been detained by police for questioning. Financial strain is said to be the primary cause for the Bengaluru couple to have taken the extreme step.

ALSO READ | Bengaluru woman alleges assault, theft by live-in nanny in viral social media post, sparks outrage

Authorities revealed that the household had battled persistent financial strain along with unresolved marital tensions, according to a report by The Times of India. Shivu, confined to his home after a previous accident, often suspected Manjula, compounding the family’s psychological distress.

The couple discussed ending their lives by suicide, and then decided not to leave their children behind. Grappling with despair, they reportedly consumed alcohol together before the drastic act.

The deaths of the children, Chandrakala and Uday Surya, followed, with both allegedly being strangled and their heads submerged in water to confirm their deaths. Manjula then tried to end her own life but failed after Shivu, feeling unwell, asked her to fetch food. Upon her return, she found that Shivu had used a rope and hanged himself.

ALSO READ | ‘Why are our roads like this?’: Bengaluru kids pen poem to PM, CM over crumbling roads in Judicial Layout

In shock, Manjula sought to contact her father but, finding herself unable to reach him, turned to a neighbour for help. The neighbour then alerted other residents, who quickly informed law enforcement. Police have opened a case and are scrutinizing all aspects of the incident to understand the full picture surrounding these deaths.

HT.com has not independently verified the authenticity of this information.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918, Roshni Foundation (Secundrabad) Contact Nos: 040-66202001, 040-66202000, ONE LIFE: Contact No: 78930 78930, SEVA: Contact No: 09441778290; Sahai Helpline: 080 2549 7777; Cadambams: 096111 94949; iCALL: 9152987821