‘Give the show opportunity’: DK Shivakumar urges KSPCB to allow Bigg Boss Kannada to rectify violations

Sharing a post on X, Shivakumar wrote, “The Jollywood Studio, where Bigg Boss is being held, has been sealed for not complying with the Pollution Control Board rules. However, private individuals have invested here, and employment is taking place, which is important. Therefore, I have instructed the officials to give it a chance to rectify the mistakes and proceed.”

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Wednesday said he has directed officials to give the producers of Bigg Boss Kannada a chance to rectify violations after the Jollywood Studio, where the reality show is being filmed, was sealed for allegedly flouting Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) norms.

Speaking to reporters, the Deputy Chief Minister added that he had discussed the issue with the District Commissioner and Superintendent of Police. “We have to look at the larger picture. If there is a mistake on the makers’ side, they have to rectify it. I’ve asked them to give the show an opportunity. Bigg Boss or any entertainment shows are necessary. Private businesses should come and invest, and if mistakes happen, they have to be set right. This is my suggestion,” India Today quoted Shivakumar as saying.

Authorities in Bengaluru South district sealed Vels Studio and Entertainment Limited, located in the Bidadi Industrial Area, late on Tuesday night following orders from the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) for alleged non-compliance with environmental regulations.

The studio, which currently hosts the shooting of the popular reality show Bigg Boss Kannada, was reportedly found to be operating without mandatory clearances under the Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act and the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act. Officials said the studio had also violated certain environmental norms relating to air and water pollution.

Confirming the development, SS Lingaraju, Member Secretary of the KSPCB, told ANI, “The board doesn’t know about any Bigg Boss or anything—maybe they are inside the premises of this Vels Studio. Vels Studio is the actual occupier of that land, and they don’t have the required consent for operation as per the Air Act and Water Act. For this reason, and due to some non-compliances, a closure order was issued yesterday.”

The action was carried out by Bengaluru South district authorities, who executed the closure order and sealed the premises as per the board’s directive.

(With agency inputs)