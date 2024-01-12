Goa murder case: Cops to recreate crime scene, say accused woman is ‘not cooperating’

In the infamous Goa murder case where a 39-year-old start-up CEO from Bengaluru killed her four-year-old son, police officials have decided to recreate the crime scene to move further along in their investigation. The crime took place in a service apartment in Goa where the boy was smothered to death. Suchana Seth, 39-year-old start-up CEO, being escorted by police during investigation in the murder case.

In this light, the Goa police department on Friday told news agency PTI that they will recreate the crime scene in the apartment where she had stayed with her son.

"This is part of the investigation. She is currently in police custody and we are interrogating her," a senior police official said, as quoted by the agency.

Psychological exam

The accused woman, Suchana Seth, has also been subjected to a psychological exam to ascertain her motive behind committing the crime. Police is yet to establish a clear motive in the case. However, cops recently found a crumpled letter which indicated that the woman was undergoing a custodial battle for her son with her estranged husband.

This psychological assessment will help cops gain an insights towards her mental state, investigators said.

“Not cooperating with police”

As investigation procedures go on, cops have also revealed that the woman is not cooperating with them.

"These are preliminary days of investigation. Till now, what the investigators have told us is that the accused is not cooperating in the investigation. We will confront the accused with evidence found," Goa DGP Jaspal Singh told news agency ANI on Thursday.

"We have 90 days to file the chargesheet. We have collected all the pieces of evidence. The preliminary investigation is underway. We will appreciate and confront the evidence to figure out the motive of the crime. We will bring this incident to a logical end," He added.

