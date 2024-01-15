BJP alleges foul play in Haveri alleged rape case, CM Siddaramaiah denies

Karnataka BJP chief BY Vijayendra alleged that the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government is not taking the Haveri gang rape incident seriously. He said that the incident happened on January 7, and all the accused have not been arrested yet by the Karnataka police. ‘Govt trying to hide facts’: Karnataka BJP chief on Haveri alleged gangrape case

Speaking to reporters on Monday, Vijayendra said, “What is happening in our state is very unfortunate. The Haveri gang rape incident happened on January 7, and it came to light on January 10. Police have been unable to catch all the accused till now, and even the government is not taking this incident seriously. It is evident that the state government is trying to hide many facts in this case.”

He further demanded a SIT probe into the incident. “The BJP’s only demand is to constitute a SIT (Special Investigation Team) and let them take up this case. The culprits need to be behind the bars soon,” he added.

However, Siddaramaiah said that police are investigating the case and they will arrest all the accused. “Just because BJP people are asking, we cannot form a SIT and hand over this case to them. SIT will also have police and the case is also being investigated by the police currently. Our government will not spare anyone who takes the law into their hands. All the accused will be arrested soon,” said Siddaramaiah.

According to reports, Haveri police identified seven accused in this case and arrested five. One person is getting treated as he was involved in an accident, and another person is on the run. Haveri SP Anshu Kumar said that all the accused will be arrested soon, and the investigation is ongoing.

In a viral video, a group of Muslim men could be seen entering the hotel room where they found a Muslim woman with a Hindu man. They beat the couple, questioning their morality and then dragged them out of the room. The couple were seen pleading for help urging them to let them go. Several BJP leaders alleged that the same group of men later raped the woman in the video.

The woman was also allegedly raped by a group of men later, and police are investigating the case from this angle too.