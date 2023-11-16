An incident where a group of miscreants allegedly chased a woman at midnight at Bengaluru’s Sarjapur Road has once again raised the safety concerns in the tech capital. A techie named Srijan R Shetty shared an ordeal faced by his wife while she was dropping her colleagues home in the midnight of November 8. Group of miscreants chases Bengaluru woman in the midnight, fakes accident

In an X post, Srijan R Shetty wrote. “I've never felt unsafe in Bangalore - I know my privilege of being a Kannada speaking male - but last Thursday night I felt how unsafe certain parts of the city are post 10pm. I've seen those horrific videos of fake accidents in Sarjapur where hooligans have tried to blackmail people in the car. On 8th November, my wife offered to drop off some other colleagues (2 females, one male) considering it was hard to get a cab from Sarjapur. Their car was chased down by a bunch of men for a few km - she was smart enough to stop only on the main road and inform the cops as soon as possible.”

Srijan then claimed that the group of miscreants asked his wife to step out of the car to discuss things. “The men demanded that they step out of the car - which she didn't - for alleged damage during the chase. A few tempo drivers hit her car from the backside and joined the man in the green shirt in trying to pressurise people who couldn't speak Kannada. None of the bystanders helped the three women and a guy in the car. If it wouldn't have been for her wits of calling the cops and then calling us and 10 of her friends to immediately join her at her location, the incident could have taken a different turn,” he added further.

This is not the first time Bengaluru has seen such incidents. In the past, Bengaluru police arrested many people for faking an accident and extorting money from non-Kannada speaking people living in in the city. It is also suggested for car owners to use dash cameras to record such incidents and report to the police.

Meanwhile, Bengaluru police reached the spot in 15 minutes after she dialled the emergency number and took a note of an incident. They further launched a probe based on the complaint by the woman.

