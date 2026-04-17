Bengaluru, An outbreak of H5N1 avian influenza has been confirmed at a poultry rearing training centre, based on a report issued by the NIHSAD, with authorities initiating all containment measures as per protocol, officials said on Friday. H5N1 outbreak confirmed in Hesaraghatta, containment measures underway

The outbreak was reported from Mathkuru village in Hesaraghatta, following the National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases report dated April 14, they said.

According to the health department, the State Rapid Response Team , District RRT, and Primary Health Centre team visited the site on April 16.

Mathkuru village has been declared an "infected zone" , while the surrounding 3-10 km area under PHC Hesaraghatta and Sonnenahalli has been declared a surveillance zone, officials said.

A total of 7,444 birds, 14,788 eggs, and 2,250 kg of poultry feed were culled and scientifically disposed of by the veterinary department on April 15.

The burial site has been secured and declared a prohibited area for one year, the department said in a statement.

Ten cullers have been quarantined and are under medical supervision with oseltamivir prophylaxis, officials said.

Two villages with a population of 3,422 fall within the 0–3 km zone, while 17 villages with a population of 22,395 fall within the 3–10 km zone.

Teams of health workers and ASHAs will conduct daily house-to-house fever surveillance, they added.

The health department said private hospitals have also been alerted to report Influenza-Like Illness and Severe Acute Respiratory Infection cases on the Integrated Health Information Platform portal.

Adequate stocks of PPE , triple-layer masks, oseltamivir, Viral Transport Medium , and throat swabs are available, it said.

The department advised the public not to panic and to avoid contact with sick or dead birds, and to report such cases to local veterinary or health authorities.

It, however, clarified that consumption of properly cooked poultry meat and eggs is safe.

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