Hanuman Chalisa to be played over Loudspeaker at temples, says Sri Rama Sene chief Muthalik
Sri Rama Sene chief Pramod Muthalik on Sunday said the playing of Hanuman Chalisa or Suprabhata or Omkara or devotional songs will commence at over 1,000 temples in Karnataka at 5 AM from May 9, as he accused the state government of having failed to take action against loudspeakers installed at mosques.
He asked Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Home Minister Araga Jnanendra to show the “guts”, shown by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath there, by taking action against unauthorised loudspeakers from religious places and setting the volume of others within permissible limits.
“Across Karnataka we have contacted more than 1,000 temples. Temple priests, Dharmadarshis and management committees have agreed to play (Hanuman Chalisa, Suprabhata, Omkara or devotional songs) at 5 AM from tomorrow. There is a good response,” Muthalik said.
Speaking to reporters here, he said, there is anger against the government for not taking action against those violating Court orders regarding the use of loud speakers.
Alleging some Muslims of being adamant on the issue, he further said, “we will begin our protest against it from tomorrow.” Sri Rama Sene had earlier warned that it will counter morning Azaan with Hanuman Chalisa or Suprabhat or Omkara and devotional songs from 5 AM on May 9, if the government does not take action against loudspeakers installed at mosques.
Accusing the government of trying to scuttle Sri Rama Sene’s protest by threatening temple committees using the police, Muthalik warned the administration, stating that their “dadagiri” will not have any impact.
“Show your dadagiri against Muslim’s mics or loudspeakers and not against us. Keep in mind that you (BJP) are in power because of Hindu votes...we will do it peacefully and won’t create any disturbance,” he said, adding that, temple management committee will do it with the support of Sri Rama Sene workers.
To ensure transparency, Karnataka forms committee to vet tenders above ₹50cr
The Karnataka government on Sunday announced the setting up of a three-member committee to screen all tenders above ₹50 crore in what appears to be an attempt to rid itself of the piling allegations of corruption. Members of the committee will get remuneration of ₹2 lakh and ₹1 lakh, respectively. Ramesh Jarkiholi was forced to step down after a woman accused him of a “job-for-sex” scandal in March last year.
‘Man held for clashes participated in peace meets to avoid arrest’
A man arrested in connection with the communal violence in Jahangirpuri on April 16 took part in “peace committee” meetings in the region after the clashes to ensure no suspicion was cast on him, the police said on Sunday, a day after arresting one Tabrez Alam, as videos emerged on social media showing him giving a speech during a peace meeting. When contacted, Usha Rangnani, DCP (north-west), called the investigation completely independent.
Bangladeshi national arrested from Deoband was involved in anti-national activities: ATS
A Bangladeshi national, Talha Taluqdar Bin Farrukh, arrested by UP Anti-Terrorist Squad from Darul Uloom hostel of Deoband, Saharanpur, on April 29, was involved in anti-national activities and was in constant touch with a Jehadi group member, said senior police officials here on Sunday. They said the accused had made these revelations during rigorous interrogation done during Farrukh's two-day custody remand period on Saturday and Sunday.
Bommai not elected CM: Siddaramaiah
Leader of Opposition in the Karnataka Assembly Siddaramaiah on Sunday hit out at Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai alleging that he is not an elected CM, and was appointed to the coveted post in exchange for money. Siddaramaiah even alleged that Bommai is only following RSS' instructions, as they have made him the chief minister. Congress has demanded an inquiry into these claims.
Halving line losses in four years may be a tough task for UPPCL
Lucknow: Claims notwithstanding, it may be a tall order for the loss-ridden UP Power Corporation Ltd to cut the mounting distribution losses (a euphemism for power theft) to half in next four years, even as the Centre has recently approved funds of more than ₹16,000 crore for the purpose, said people aware of the issue.
