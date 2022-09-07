HC directs special court to hear graft case against BSY
Activist T J Abraham had lodged the complaint alleging that Yediyurappa and his family had taken bribe from Ramalingam Construction Company and other shell companies in return for awarding BDA contracts.
The Karnataka high court on Wednesday restored a private complaint against former chief minister and senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader BS Yediyurappa and his family members, accusing them of ‘taking bribe’ for awarding government contracts.
A sessions court had dismissed a plea seeking a probe into corruption allegations against Yediyurappa as the then governor had refused to sanction it. Activist T J Abraham had lodged the complaint alleging that Yediyurappa and his family had taken bribe from Ramalingam Construction Company and other shell companies in return for awarding Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) contracts. He had sought a special investigation team (SIT) investigation into the charges.
Others named in the complaint are Yediyurappa’s son B Y Vijayendra, grandson Shashidar Maradi, son-in-law Sanjay Sree, Chandrakanth Ramalingam, current BDA chairperson and MLA S T Somashekar, IAS officer G C Prakash, K Ravi and Virupakshappa.
After the sessions court dismissed the complaint on July 8, 2021, saying it was “not maintainable in the absence of valid sanction,” the complainant approached the high court.
Justice S Sunil Dutt Yadav had heard the matter and reserved the order. The judgement was pronounced on Wednesday.
Allowing the petition in part, the HC set aside the order of the sessions court.“The special court may proceed from the stage post presentation of Private Complaint.” “The rejection of the sanction for prosecution would not come in the way of continuance of proceedings against the Accused No.1 (Yediyurappa) upon restoration of the complaint,” the judge said.
The governor’s rejection of sanction has to be ignored, the high court said, as such a request is to be made by a police officer of an investigation agency and not by the complainant.
Hence, T J Abraham approaching the governor for sanction was of no legal significance and the sessions court need not have rejected the complaint due to that reason, the HC noted. The complainant had sought the special court to take cognizance of the alleged crimes under the Prevention of Corruption Act, Indian Penal Code and the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.However, the judge said the special court has no authority to take cognizance under the PMLA Act and the complainant has to go through proper procedure.
-
Law minister Rijiju trains guns at Kejriwal over report of pending salaries in Punjab
Union law minister Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday attacked AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal over a news report that the party-led Punjab government is yet to clear the salaries of its employees for August. Rijiju said, “Kejriwal wants to make India World's No 1 but what has he done to Punjab within a year?”
-
BSF foils cross-border smuggling bid in Fazilka, seizes 8.5kg drugs, ammunition
The Border Security Force on Wednesday foiled a cross-border smuggling bid by Pakistan-based smugglers and recovered 6kg heroin, 2.5kg opium and 50 cartridges in Fazilka. The contraband was discovered after BSF personnel of the 66th battalion, posted at the Mohar Jamsher border outpost in the Abohar sector noticed suspicious movement across the fence in the morning. Earlier on Tuesday, the BSF had seized 3.7 kg of heroin in Jhangad Bhaini village.
-
BJP's Ruby Asif Khan steps out to immerse Ganesh idol despite death threats
Even death threats and a fatwa issued against BJP leader Ruby Asif Khan for installing Lord Ganesh idol at her residence in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh, did not deter her from stepping out to immerse the idol with due diligence in Narora Ghat with heavy security. Ruby Asif Khan, who has been receiving death threats since she installed Lord Ganesh's idol at her residence, said that she is not scared of the fatwa and threats.
-
PM Modi pays respects to late Karnataka minister Umesh Katti
Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid his respects to the late cabinet minister of Karnataka, Umesh Katti, who breathed his last on Tuesday night. Umesh Katti was a minister for forest, food, civil supplies and consumer affairs departments of Karnataka government. Umesh Katti was in the news earlier for demanding a separate state for the northern Karnataka region for its development (deeplink story pls).
-
₹20,000-cr Faridkot royal property dispute: Apex court upholds HC order
Putting an end to the 30-year-long fight for inheriting the royal riches of the erstwhile maharaja of Faridkot, Sir Harinder Singh Brar, the Supreme Court on Wednesday upheld the Punjab and Haryana high court's order awarding the majority share in the ₹20,000-crore property to his daughters –Amrit Kaur and Deepinder Kaur – and dissolved the Maharawal Khewaji Trust, which had been looking after the properties.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics