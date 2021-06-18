HC pulls up govt over 2,000 relief for unorganised sector workers

Bengaluru: Karnataka high court on Thursday pulled up the state government over the practicality of the direction asking unorganised domestic workers to register themselves online for availing the ₹2000 compensation announced in view of the pandemic.

The state government had issued an order on May 20 to announce a compensation of ₹2,000 to all unorganized workers in view of financial difficulties faced due to the lockdown imposed across the state.

A division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Suraj Govindaraj asked: “How will persons know that they have to go to this common service centre and other places to get registered on the portal. Perhaps the state government is proceeding on the assumption that all workers can use the internet and upload photo and employment certificate on the portal.”

The court made the observation while hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) petition seeking registration of domestic workers under the Unorganised Workers’ Social Security Act, (Act) and related Rules, 2009.

During the hearing, the government informed the HC that a procedure has been laid out where domestic workers will require a photo and Aadhaar card to register themselves in the Seva Sindhu Portal to get the compensation. It further added that if it is not possible, they may go to gram panchayats or common service centres among others to get themselves registered, the court was told.

Responding to this, the bench said: “Suppose he does not have an Aadhaar card, you will not give the amount? Then what is the point of the scheme?”

The state’s counsel responded saying very few don’t have Aadhaar cards. The bench then added that the state must correct this procedure and said that the state has not mentioned that beneficiaries can approach offices of gram panchayats, common service centres etc, and get online registration done.

“The more we hear, we are convinced that you only want this scheme to remain on paper. This is only a small amount. So many adjournments. The government is giving so many excuses. All this will remain on paper as there is no publicity provided by the state informing the availability of these modes of getting registered on the Seva Sindhu Portal,” the order said.

Therefore, it directed the state government to ensure that wide publicity is given informing that those domestic workers who are unable to register themselves may go to such other places as notified by the government. The matter will be next heard on June 25.