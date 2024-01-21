Former Karnataka chief minister and Janata Dal (Secular) leader HD Kumaraswamy is likely to contest from the Mandya Lok Sabha seat in the upcoming general elections, according to multiple media reports. HD Kumaraswamy likely to contest from Mandya seat in Lok Sabha elections(AP)

JD(S) joined the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) last year and JD(S)-BJP will share seats in Karnataka.

At a meeting in New Delhi, Kumaraswamy reportedly held parleys for selected Lok Sabha seats in Karnataka for his party members. He is keen on contesting from the Mandya seat in the Old Mysuru region and the BJP reportedly agreed to it.

However, there is no official word from either of the parties.

A few reports also suggest that Kumaraswamy wanted the Haasan Lok Sabha seat for his brother HD Revanna and the BJP is likely to agree.

The decision on Lok Sabha seat allocation for JD(S) is likely to be announced soon.

HD Kumaraswamy’s son Nikhil Kumaraswamy contested the 2019 Lok Sabha election from Mandya and lost to fellow thespian Sumalatha Ambareesh, who contested as an independent candidate. In the 2023 Karnataka Assembly election he contested from Ramanagara constituency - the seat his mother Anitha Kumaraswamy won in 2018. He lost that seat too - to the Congress' HA Iqbal Hussain by nearly 8,000 votes.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, JD(S) contested on seven seats in an alliance with the Indian National Congress and managed to secure just one seat. The BJP won 25 out of 28 Lok Sabha seats in Karnataka.