HD Kumaraswamy meets KCR, son KTR in Hyderabad

Former Karnataka Chief Minister and Janata Dal (Secular) leader HD Kumaraswamy met Telangana chief minister Kalvakuntla Chandrasekhar Rao - popularly known as KCR - for a luncheon meeting on Sunday to discuss political developments in both the states. Kumaraswamy was welcomed by KCR at his residence in Pragati Bhavan of Hyderabad and few ministers accompanied the chief minister.

Before meeting KCR, HD Kumarswamy also met Telangana minister KT Rama Rao, KCR's son. Kumaraswamy - in a tweet - wrote: “Had a meaningful discussion with @KTRTRS Honorable Minister of Telangana for Municipal Administration, Urban Development, Industries, Commerce, Information Technology and Communication in Hyderabad. He is a stable leader with a great vision for development. During the meeting, we discussed issues related to Karnataka & Telangana States besides key national issues. I am Overwhelmed by the hospitality & camaraderie extended by Sri KTR.(Sic)”

The JDS leader arrived in Hyderabad on Saturday night. KCR had last met Kumaraswamy and former prime minister HD Deva Gowda in Bengaluru.

As KCR is trying to lead a new front by uniting non-BJP leaders in the country, further action plan is expected to be the focus of such meetings.

KCR even travelled to Bihar earlier and met chief minister Nitish Kumar in Patna. Both the leaders jointly conducted a press meet and declared that they are going to unite the opposition parties in the country ahead of the next Lok Sabha polls in 2024.

Meanwhile, the BJP has been attacking the Telangana CM over various issues.