High Court directs Karnataka wildlife board on Hesaraghatta grasslands
The Karnataka High Court has directed the Karnataka State Board for Wildlife to once again consider the proposal to declare the 5,010 acre grasslands in Hesaraghatta as a Conservation Reserve.
The Board had rejected the proposal in January 2021. Environmentalists had challenged this. On July 29, the court quashed the order of the Board and directed it to consider the matter again. The division bench of Acting Chief justice Alok Aradhe and Justice S Vishwajith Shetty was hearing a batch of petitions by environmentalists who sought the quashing of the decision taken by the Karnataka State Board for Wildlife on January 19, 2021.
The Board, which had MLA of Yelahanka constituency S R Vishwanath as a special invitee had rejected the proposal to declare the Hesaraghatta Grasslands comprising 5,010 acres as a Conservation Reserve. The court said that the Board “has passed the order in a cryptic and cavalier manner without adverting to the relevant criteria as prescribed in Section 36A of the (Wild Life Protection) Act.”
Further castigating the Board’s order, the court said, “The impugned order reflects non-application of mind. Therefore, since it being cryptic and since it suffers from the vice of non-application of mind, the same cannot be sustained in the eye of law. It is accordingly quashed.” The petitioners had contended that the Hesaraghatta region situated in Bengaluru "is of ecological significance and requires protection.
The region forms a unique ecosystem and supports numerous species of flora and fauna, many of which are endangered." The Chief Conservator of Forests, Bengaluru had filed a detailed report with the Board to consider and declare Hesaraghatta Grasslands as Greater Hesaraghatta Grasslands Conserve Reserve citing that it was the only remaining grassland region in Bengaluru.
-
Want to get free ‘Chhole Bhature’ in Chandigarh? Get 3rd dose of Covid Vaccine
A Chandigarh vendor, who last year drew praise from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is offering free "Chhole Bhature" to the people taking the precaution dose of COVID-19 vaccine amid a slow uptake of the third shot. Rana runs a food stall and sells 'Chhole Bhature' on a cycle. Rana, who says he has taken the precaution dose, is concerned over not many people coming forward for the booster dose.
-
PM Modi made a mention of this Bengaluru start-up on Mann Ki Baat
In his monthly radio address, 'Mann Ki Baat', Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday mentioned about a Bengaluru start-up. The Bengaluru-based toy company makes sustainable and eco-friendly toys for their customers. During his latest address to the nation, PM Modi made a special mention for India's toy industry for competing with global toy giants. The prime minister also sent his accolades to all Indian toy startups for bringing world class toys to the customers.
-
Sanjay Arora, former ITBP chief, appointed Delhi top cop
A 1988 batch IPS officer, Sanjay Arora has been appointed the Delhi police commissioner, according to an order by the Ministry of Home Affairs on Sunday. Arora, who was the chief of the ITBP, will be replacing incumbent Rakesh Asthana. Asthana who was appointed the Delhi police chief in July last year is retiring on Sunday (July 31). The order said, Arora will take charge as the Delhi police commissioner on August 1.
-
Who is IPS officer Sanjay Arora — Delhi's new police commissioner?
Sanjay Arora, director general of the ITBP and a 1988-batch officer of Tamil Nadu cadre, has been appointed as the next Delhi Police Commissioner, the MHA said in an order on Sunday. Arora will succeed a Gujarat-cadre IPS officer, Rakesh Asthana. Arora will take charge on Monday and will continue till further order. After joining the IPS, he served in various capacities in the Tamil Nadu Police.
-
Earthquake of 5.5 magnitude hits Nepal, tremors felt in parts of Bihar
Fear gripped residents of Bihar as moderate earthquake jolted Nepal, tremors of which were felt in parts of the North region of the state on Sunday morning, people familiar with the matter said. The depth of the earthquake was 10km. Residents in Darbhanga, Supaul, Kishanganj, Katihar, Sitamarhi, Samastpur, Begusarai, Muzaffarpur and Araria reportedly felt the tremors around 8am. Soon after the tremors, people rushed out of their houses out of panic.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics