How Bengaluru police arrested a dacoity gang in the span of 12 minutes

The Bengaluru police on Saturday caught an interstate dacoity gang while robbing a house at city’s Thalaghattapura police limits and arrested seven accused. The cops also informed that the CCTV camera at the spot helped them to arrest one of the most wanted gangs in the state.

According to Bengaluru police, the cops had reached the spot in just 12 minutes after they received a complaint through emergency 112 services. Lethal weapons and also sacks of chilly powder were recovered from the accused. P Krishna Kant, deputy commissioner of police, Bengaluru(South) tweeted, “#Namma112 at its Best! Brave and Swift action by @tgpuraps Police. CCTVs at house of Victim and presence of Mind led to red-handed arrest of Interstate Dacoity Gang. #Namma112 Police reached the spot in 12 min and caught the accused possessing lethal weapons and Chilli Powder.”

#Namma112 at its Best! Brave and Swift action by @tgpuraps Police.



CCTVs at house of Victim and presence of Mind led to red-handed arrest of Interstate Dacoity Gang. #Namma112 Police reached the spot in 12 min and caught the accused possessing lethal weapons and Chilli Powder. pic.twitter.com/DZlL3G2H4n — P Krishnakant IPS (@DCPSouthBCP) January 14, 2023

Cops have also revealed the timeline of events and how they were able to arrest the accused in a short span of time. A post in the official Twitter handle of Bengaluru police read, “At 5.20 am, the resident noticed utensils on the floor and checked CCTV footage where he found 7 people entering the house. At 5.23, he alerted his dad who was sleeping and they called 112 for help. At 5.33, the police reached the spot and arrested the accused at 5.35 am.”

Out of seven accused, two escaped from the spot but they were arrested later in the day, informed police. All the accused were booked under the arms act and investigation is going on.

