Bangalore Traffic Police deploys ANPR cameras to auto-detect offenders

Smile, you’re on camera. Or at least your car or bike if is it has pending dues.
Representational Image (Unsplash)
Updated on Apr 25, 2022 09:21 AM IST
ByHT News Desk

The Bangalore Traffic Police has deployed Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras which can help single out offenders in the densest of roads. The first ANPR was deployed last week, and it has already singled out 25 vehicles with pending cases and recovered 19,900 in fines. The 

The first ANPR singled out 25 vehicles with pending cases and recovered 19,900 in fines.  ANPR cameras have been deployed at Cubbon Road, High Grounds, Balekundri Junction and more. 

 How does it work? 

The camera takes pictures of the offenders and has a software that sends the transfer details of the offenders to the police personnel stationed closed by. The officer stops the vehicle and collects the tine. 

The camera can also be fine-tuned to read specific numbers, like the numbers assigned to two-wheelers or cars. 

So far, the Bangalore Traffic Police has procured has purchased 2028 body-worn cameras, 250 ANPR cameras and 80 red-light violation detection (RLVD) cameras. It’s also in the process of purchasing more cameras. 

 

