Bangalore Traffic Police deploys ANPR cameras to auto-detect offenders
The Bangalore Traffic Police has deployed Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras which can help single out offenders in the densest of roads. The first ANPR was deployed last week, and it has already singled out 25 vehicles with pending cases and recovered ₹19,900 in fines. The
Automatic Number Plate Recognition (APPR) cameras with pending fines even in dense are helping Bangalore Traffic Police
The first ANPR singled out 25 vehicles with pending cases and recovered ₹19,900 in fines. ANPR cameras have been deployed at Cubbon Road, High Grounds, Balekundri Junction and more.
How does it work?
The camera takes pictures of the offenders and has a software that sends the transfer details of the offenders to the police personnel stationed closed by. The officer stops the vehicle and collects the tine.
The camera can also be fine-tuned to read specific numbers, like the numbers assigned to two-wheelers or cars.
So far, the Bangalore Traffic Police has procured has purchased 2028 body-worn cameras, 250 ANPR cameras and 80 red-light violation detection (RLVD) cameras. It’s also in the process of purchasing more cameras.
-
UP Police bids emotional goodbye to sniffer dog ‘Vicon’ with state honours
Uttar Pradesh Police on Sunday bid the final adieu to a dog that served the department for over 10 years with state honours. Vicon, the dog (Labrador) died on Sunday due to prolonged illness. Vicon was appointed as sniffer dog for the explosive section in the dog squad of Uttar Pradesh Police on June 20, 2012. The police officials remembered Vicon for its contributions during anti-explosive operations.
-
Maha MP, MLA sent to 14-day judicial custody
A day after independent parliamentarian Navneet Rana and her MLA husband Ravi Rana, were arrested for “creating enmity between groups”, a Mumbai court on Sunday remanded them in 14-day judicial custody. Earlier, the independent lawmaker couple's call for chanting Hanuman Chalisa outside chief minister Uddhav Thackeray's residence triggered protests from Shiv Sena supporters. The Mumbai Police also slapped the sedition charge on them after they were arrested on Saturday.
-
He was made of air, and hovered about like a djinn. Raju Pandey was one of Delhi's most gentle-mannered bookstore staffers. He recently died, aged 46. The cause was an asthma attack during the early morning hours. The very antithesis of intrusion, he never violated a shopper's physical and emotional space. But he had an excellent sense of timing. What he was too modest to say was his intensive familiarity with the contemporary book scene.
-
Govt, stakeholders to meet, draw up cloud kitchen plan
To facilitate the growth of cloud kitchen businesses in the national capital and to further enhance employment opportunities, the Dialogue and Development Commission of Delhi, the policy think tank of the Delhi government, in collaboration with the department of Industries, will brainstorm with cloud kitchen operators on Tuesday and come up with a Delhi Cloud Kitchen Policy. The government eyes to create 30,000 jobs by facilitating cloud kitchens through handholding and reducing regulatory compliance burden.
-
Punjab CM Mann to visit Delhi’s schools, hospitals
Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann and senior state officials will visit health institutions and government schools in the national capital on Monday to learn about the “Delhi model” and replicate it in the state, an official aware of the matter said. Improvement of government educational facilities and reforming state health facilities was one of the major poll planks of the Aam Aadmi Party in Punjab.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics