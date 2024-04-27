 ‘I was not invited to..’: Sumalatha Ambareesh blames JD(S), HD Kumaraswamy reacts | Bengaluru - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Apr 27, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

‘I was not invited to..’: Sumalatha Ambareesh blames JD(S), HD Kumaraswamy reacts

ByHT News Desk
Apr 27, 2024 04:44 PM IST

One of Karnataka's high-profile seats, Mandya, recorded the highest voter turnout in the state in the second phase of Lok Sabha elections.

Former Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy and BJP leader Sumalatha Ambareesh blamed each other for the absence of the latter in the NDA poll campaign in Karnataka’s Mandya. Sumalatha Ambareesh who recently joined the BJP was reportedly not seen in the poll campaign which was headed by the Janata Dal (Secular) in Mandya where HD Kumaraswamy contested.

‘I was not invited to..’: Sumalatha Ambareesh blames JD(S), Kumaraswamy reacts
‘I was not invited to..’: Sumalatha Ambareesh blames JD(S), Kumaraswamy reacts

Also Read - 91-year-old woman in Karnataka's Mysuru dies after casting her vote in LS polls: Report

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Speaking to reporters, HD Sumalatha Ambareesh said, “The JD(S) did not invite or ask me to participate in the poll campaign at Mandya. A few people in the JD(S) thought I was unnecessary to win the elections. After Kumaraswamy visited my house, nobody got in touch with me for anything.”

However, HD Kumaraswamy denied the allegations of Sumalatha. “I personally visited her house and sought her support to win the elections. What else does she need?” asked the JD(S) second-in-chief.

One of Karnataka's high-profile seats, Mandya, recorded the highest voter turnout in the state in the second phase of Lok Sabha elections. 81.4% of voters used their democratic right from the Mandya Lok Sabha seat.

In the 2019 general elections, Sumalatha defeated Kumaraswamy’s son, Nikhil, and won with the BJP’s support. With the BJP’s alliance with the Janata Dal (Secular) in Karnataka, the Mandya seat was allocated to former CM HD Kumaraswamy.

In the 2019 elections, Sumalatha’s triumph over Nikhil marked a significant political change in Mandya, which was considered a JD(S) bastion. After the demise of actor-turned-politician Ambareesh in 2018, his wife, Sumalatha, ventured into electoral politics and contested from Mandya.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / Cities / Bengaluru / ‘I was not invited to..’: Sumalatha Ambareesh blames JD(S), HD Kumaraswamy reacts
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, April 27, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On