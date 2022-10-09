In Gujarat, union minister highlights links with Karnataka. Then a request to CM

Union minister Pralhad Joshi has made an appeal to Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel to allow space for the construction of Karnataka Bhavan in the state. He attended the 75th anniversary of the Kannada Sangh in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad on Saturday and told the Gujarat chief minister that he would personally cooperate with the Karnataka state government for the construction of Karnataka Bhavan. In a tweet, Pralhad Joshi wrote, “I was very happy to participate in the 75th anniversary celebrations of the Kannada Sangh in Ahmedabad, Gujarat today, and shared my thoughts on the special bond between the two states with the gathered Gujarati Kannadigas. (Sic)”

He also said that Kannadigas have a big contribution in the development of Gujarat. “It is a time of great celebration, on the one hand the country's Azadi Ka Amrita Mahotsava is going on and here the 75th year of the Kannada Sangh is being celebrated. In those days, Kannadigas came to this state, mingled with the people here, did business and contributed to the prosperity of Gujarat. It is commendable work. (sic)," he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared the tweet and said that the Kannada language and the culture of Karnataka is respected across the country. He wrote, “Such cultural exchanges are encouraging. Karnataka's culture and Kannada language are widely respected across India! (sic)”

The assembly elections are due both in Gujarat and Karnataka in a few months. The BJP is in power in both the states.

https://twitter.com/JoshiPralhad/status/1578690776032505856

