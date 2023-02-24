Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that the recent speech of BJP’s stalwart leader BS Yediyurappa in Karnataka assembly has inspired him. The former chief minister’s emotional assembly address in which he said that it could be his farewell speech has made headlines across the country. “Inspiring speech”: PM Modi on BS Yediyurappa's assembly address.

PM Modi shared the video of Yediyurappa’s speech and wrote, “As a worker of BJP, I found this speech very inspiring. This includes our party's ethics. It will definitely inspire other activists as well.”

The senior BJP leader thanked the PM in a response and wrote, “Thank you Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi for your kind wishes! Under his inspiring leadership, every worker of the party will continue to work with more zeal to strengthen the party.”

Speaking at the assembly on Thursday, the 79-year-old leader said, “If the god gives me strength, I will work for the BJP even in upcoming elections which is after five years. I have already said that I will not be contesting polls and I will always be grateful to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the respect shown towards me. Till my last breath, my help for the party will always be there.”

Yediyurappa also said that this could be his last speech in the assembly. “In a way, this is my farewell speech as I might not come to the assembly once again. Many Congress leaders are considering quitting the party and moving to BJP in Karnataka. If they are confident about working for the victory of the party, we invite them and together we can bring the party back to power.”