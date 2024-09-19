An Instagram user named Pranshu Singh is facing the anger of Kannadigas after he mocked Kannada activism with a distasteful video. After his reel went viral on social media, Bengaluru Police said that action would be taken against the Instagram user. Instagrammer mocks Kannada activism with viral reel, Bengaluru Police responds. Video

In a reel that went viral, Singh was talking to a newborn baby-like structure in his hand. When the baby said, ‘Papa,’ he responded, “Hey, why Hindi da? We are Kannadigas; speak in Kannada.” He then threw that structure out the window for speaking in Hindi.

This video took the internet by storm and received a severe backlash from Kannada activists. A user said, “Are all these visuals not visible to your eyes? Take action against those who are repeatedly provoking Kannadigas and also put a photo of him in custody on your social media.”

Meanwhile, Bengaluru Police assured strict action against such creators who provoke regional sentiments. In an X post, cops said, “Noted, necessary action will be taken.”

However, after all the backlash, the Instagrammer apologised for posting the video. He said, “After looking at the response to my video, I learned that I touched a very sensitive topic and offended a section of people. I sincerely apologise for the video.”

He also urged people to stop attacking on the basis of race. “Kindly do not spread hate and attack anyone racially. We are all united as a country, and please take a joke as a joke,” he said.

The social media users slammed Singh for his video and demanded police to arrest him. A user wrote, “This time, you have to take serious action against them. Kindly take the same action you took on the Kannada auto driver. Kannada jana anta neglect madbedi sir (Do not neglect just because they are Kannadigas).”