IPS officer investigating SC certificate obtained by MP Renukacharya resigns
Claiming (mental) harassment, a senior IPS officer P Ravindranath resigned from his position on Tuesday in Karnataka. "I'm prematurely transferred with the intention of harassment, since I've taken legal action against people involved in a fake caste certificate issue," read Ravindranath's resignation letter.
The IPS officer was investigating the probe against the family members, specifically the daughter, of Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai's political secretary M P Renukacharya, who is a sitting MLC from the ruling BJP party.
Claiming that such resignations come during the tenure of every government, the Karnataka Minister Shivaram Hebbar said, “Such resignations come during the tenure of every government, not only during the tenure of BJP government. They say they are doing this under pressure but sometimes there are some different internal matters. I don't know why he resigned.”
"Senior officers take their own decision. He has not blamed the government. Someone who works will always be under the pressure of one or the other kind. I am a minister, and I am under a lot of pressure but resignation is not the solution," Hebbar added.
Congress members in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly had previously demanded that action be taken against the BJP legislator M P Renukacharya for allegedly obtaining a fake Scheduled Tribe certificate for his daughter, when the MLA's family actually belonged to the Lingayat community.
M P Renukacharya was reprimanded in the Karnataka Assembly in March and accused of misguiding officials in his Honnali taluk by providing wrong facts and obtaining a false ST certificate in the name of ‘Beda Jangama’ community.
The Honnali MLA however said that his estranged brother had procured the certificate for his daughter and said that they fell out about 25 years ago. He further said that he has asked his daughter to immediately surrender the certificate. "If there is any evidence that I have procured any such certificate or that I have availed any facility meant for the SC community, let them release the documents. If I have used it, I am ready to be hanged," Renukacharya had said emotionally.
(With ANI Inputs)
-
Balasaheb Thackeray’s sister Sanjeevani Karandikar passes away in Pune
Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's aunt and late Balasaheb Thackeray's sister Sanjeevani Karandikar (84) passed away due to old age in Pune on Friday. Karandikar was the daughter of Prabodhankar Thackeray. She worked with the Reserve Bank of India as a section officer and settled in Pune.
-
Symbiosis Society assures high court to allow unvaccinated staff to resume work
Pune-based Symbiosis Society on Friday assured the Bombay high court that it will allow their unvaccinated employees, who had been sent on unpaid leave till they get fully vaccinated, to resume their work. The assurance came in response to a petition filed by an employee who had moved high court, challenging January 2022 notice by the institute, asking unvaccinated employees to go on unpaid leave till they produced evidence of complying with vaccination norms.
-
CM Bommai: Karnataka BJP core committee to discuss RS, MLC polls this Saturday
Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday said the Karnataka BJP core committee that will meet on May 14 will discuss the preparations and candidates for elections to four Rajya Sabha seats from the state and for the Legislative Council polls. Also biennial elections to the Karnataka Legislative Council will be held on June 3.
-
1 killed, 6 injured as court wall collapses in Biharsharif
A 45-year-old woman was killed and six other persons were seriously injured when the compound wall of the Biharsharif district court collapsed on them on Friday morning, police said. The incident occurred when the court proceedings were going on. The deceased was identified as a resident of Hargawan village under Manpur police station, Rajmatia Devi, police said, adding the injured were rushed to Vardhman Institute of Medical Sciences, Pawapuri, for treatment.
-
Mumbai court allows Nawab Malik to be shifted to a private hospital
Mumbai: A special PMLA (Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002) court on Friday permitted Maharashtra minority development minister Nawab Malik to be shifted to a private hospital in Kurla for treatment. When the court sought a response from the Enforcement Directorate, the agency's counsel said they did not have any objection to Malik being referred to other hospitals for tests.
