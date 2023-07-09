Jain monk's murder is leading to doubts: Karnataka ex-CM Basavaraj Bommai

Former Karnataka CM and senior BJP leader Basavaraj Bommai has condemned the killing of Digambar Jain monk and demanded a thorough investigation into the case. He also alleged that the murder is leading to several doubts and called it an inhumane act. Former chief minister Basavaraj Bommai.

Bommai tweeted, “I condemn the killing of Jain sage Kamakumar Nandi Maharaj of Hirekodi village in Chikkodi taluk of Belagavi district, known for non-violence and peace. It is a very inhumane act The initial investigation into the murder raised doubts.” He further demanded an impartial investigation into the case. “Strict and unbiased investigation by the higher authorities should be conducted and the main culprits should be immediately arrested and punished severely,” he added.

According to Belagavi police, the monk, Acharya Sri Kamakumara Maharaj of Nandi Parvat Jain ashram at Hirekodi village in Chikkodi taluk of the district, was allegedly murdered over a money dispute. On Saturday, police arrested two accused and one of the accused is said to be a devotee of the victim.

Chikkodi divison’s DSP Basavaraj Yaligar said, “The monk used to lend loans on interest to the devotees and other people. A few years ago, the prime accused took a loan of Rs. 6 lakh from the trust, against his agriculture field. However, he was unable to repay the loan on time, and the interest payable on the loan reached about ₹1 lakh. Muni Kamakumar often used to harass the accused to repay his loan with interest. Unable to face the alleged harassment, the accused, with a known person, went to the ashram at around 10 pm on July 6, took the monk outside in a vehicle and murdered him.” Further investigation is going on in the case.