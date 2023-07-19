Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / Japan-based Marubeni Corp mulls 10,000 crore investment in Karnataka; to set up ‘high-tech’ industrial park

Japan-based Marubeni Corp mulls 10,000 crore investment in Karnataka; to set up ‘high-tech’ industrial park

ByYamini C S
Jul 19, 2023 04:43 PM IST

Japan's Marubeni Corporation proposed to invest over ₹10,000 crore to establish a high-tech industrial park in Karnataka, which is set to create 40,000 jobs.

Japan-based company Marubeni Corporation has proposed to invest more than 10,000 crore to set up a “high-tech” industrial park in Karnataka, the state's Large and Medium Industries Minister M B Patil said on Tuesday. The Tokyo-headquartered company said the investment will create 40,000 jobs and add two billion (US) dollars to the economy of Karnataka, according to a statement from the minister's office.

Minister MB Patil on Tuesday held a meeting with the delegates of the company. (PTI)(HT_PRINT)
Minister MB Patil on Tuesday held a meeting with the delegates of the company. (PTI)(HT_PRINT)

The company has identified land of around 720 acres in the Kolar district, news agency PTI reported. Patil on Tuesday held a meeting with the delegates of the company, in which it was revealed that Marubeni will invest 2,800 crore initially, which will in turn bring 10,000 crore in the form of Foreign Direct Investment (FDI).

READ | Foxconn unit proposes second iPhone plant in Karnataka, to invest 8,800 crore

"They added (that) this (the initial investment) in turn would bring 8,000 crore in the form of FDI (foreign direct investment) taking the total investment to over 10,000 crore and generating 40,000 jobs. In all, it would add two billion (US) dollars to the economy of Karnataka, they claimed”, the statement said.

In this light, Patil said, “The government is eager to take the project forward and related decisions would be undertaken."

READ | Battery maker IBC mulling 8,000 cr investment in Karnataka, to set up lithium cell plant

Japan's Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry has already approved the project's feasibility report, the delegation said during the high-level meeting. The firm has developed industrial parks in China, Thailand, and the Philippines, with similar projects coming up in Indonesia, Myanmar, Vietnam and a few other countries, the stated further stated.

(With PTI inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, July 19, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out