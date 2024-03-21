JD(S) and BJP move closer to sealing LS seat-sharing pact

Bengaluru: As Janata Dal (Secular) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) brush aside the concerns of a rift in the alliance, party leaders on Wednesday said that both parties have come to an agreement on seats. Under this arrangement, the HD Deve Gowda-led JD(S) has secured three seats in the state, said leaders in the know of the development. HD Deve Gowda-led JD(S) has secured three seats in the state. (PTI)

The JD(S) will field candidates in Mandya, Hassan, and Kolar constituencies. Additionally, in Bangalore Rural, CN Manjunath, son-in-law of HD Deve Gowda, will contest under the BJP’s lotus symbol. This comes days after JD(S) state president HD Kumaraswamy raised objections to the speculations of the party getting only two seats.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Talking to the media, former Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa expressed confidence in the alliance, affirming the ongoing discussions with the BJP national leadership. While he refrained from commenting on the specifics of seat allocation, he said the joint efforts of the JD(S) and BJP to secure all 28 seats in Karnataka.

“It will be the JD(S) and BJP alliance that will ensure our aim of getting 28 of 28 seats in the state. HD Deve Gowda is in constant touch with Amit Shah and the Prime Minister (Modi). We believe this coordination will lead to results beyond our expectations once the complete list of candidates is released,” he said.

Addressing concerns over the alliance, on Tuesday former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy clarified that despite previous indications of dissatisfaction over seat-sharing arrangements, there is no inherent trust deficit between the JD(S) and BJP. He expressed optimism that any discrepancies, particularly regarding Kolar, would be resolved amicably.

Following that in a press conference, Nikhil Kumaraswamy, JD(S) Karnataka youth wing president, revealed deliberations regarding the Mandya Lok Sabha ticket, suggesting potential candidacy for either himself or his father, HD Kumaraswamy. He acknowledged sentiments among party workers favoring his candidacy while also recognizing the potential boost Kumaraswamy’s candidacy could provide to party morale in Mandya.

“Recently, we had a workers meeting of prominent leaders and workers from all seven assembly constituencies of Mandya. Among them, many had been upset about my loss in 2019. A lot of our workers are still hurt and angry about the loss. This group of workers have told me that I should be the candidate again. I definitely honour this sentiment,” Nikhil said.

“Another section believes if Kumaranna (Kumaraswamy) contests from Mandya, there will be enthusiasm among the workers of the district to strengthen the party further. I would just like to say that all leaders from our party in Mandya district have grown thanks to our workers,” he added.

Meanwhile, agriculture minister N Cheluvarayaswamy disclosed that the JD(S) awaits clearance from its alliance partner, BJP, to announce candidates for the Hassan and Mandya constituencies. He hinted at dissatisfaction within the JD(S) over recent developments, including the party’s exclusion from Modi’s rallies and delays in finalising seat allocations.

“Former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy has already expressed his feelings on the alliance with the BJP. People have observed that he (Kumaraswamy) is not satisfied with the alliance considering the developments, with the JD(S) not invited to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rallies and delay in finalising the seats. At this time, Kumaraswamy must recall how the Congress behaved with the regional party when it had an alliance with it,” he told reporters in Mandya.

The minister said he was not keen to talk about the JD(S) alliance since it is its internal matter. “How the BJP is treating the JD(S) and how the Congress treated the JD(S) needs to be analysed by the party leaders. Kumaraswamy has himself spoken on whether the present efforts were needed for just two seats under the alliance. He always criticised the Congress and his party’s alliance with it. He should think it over,” said Cheluvarayaswamy, minister in charge of Mandya district.