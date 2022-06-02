Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / JDS leader murdered in Hassan; Police tightens security
JDS leader murdered in Hassan; Police tightens security

  • A Janata Dal (Secular) leader, Prashant Nagaraj, who was a member of the Hassan City Municipal Council, was hacked to death in Hassan city on Wednesday evening after which police have raised security around the Hassan mortuary.
Police have called in personnel from other districts to ensure safety near Hassan mortuary after JDS leader Prashant Nagaraj's murder.
Published on Jun 02, 2022 11:41 AM IST
ByYamini C S | Edited by Chandrashekar Srinivasan

Security has been tightened in Karnataka's Hassan after unidentified persons hacked a Janata Dal (Secular) leader to death on Wednesday evening. The deceased has been identified as Prashant Nagaraj, who was a member of the Hassan City Municipal Council (HCMC).

News agency ANI said security had been increased near the mortuary. The case is being investigated by local police, who have formed three teams. Hassan district superintendent R Srinivas Gowda said cops from other districts had been called for added security.

The incident happened at Laxmipura Extension in Hassan city.

It occurred after 6 pm Wednesday, when the deceased was returning home on his two-wheeler. The accused are believed to have tailed him in an auto rickshaw and made him stop.

He died on the spot.

Prashant Nagaraj's father, also a HCMC member, was murdered in September 2005.

The Hindu said Prashanth is also an accused in a September 2006 murder case.

In connection with this murder, police have reportedly seized murder weapons and the auto rickshaw used by the accused.

JDS MLA Hardanahalli Devegowda Revanna visited the hospital where Prashant's body had been shifted and offered condolences to the family - his wife and two children.

In 2018 another JDS leader was murdered by four attackers, after which former chief minister and senior party leader HD Kumaraswamy was caught - in a video released by ANI - asking a police officer to kill the assailants. He later said he was in an emotional state at the time.

murder case bengaluru
