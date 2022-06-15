Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / Justice Patil appointed as Karnataka Lokayukta
bengaluru news

Justice Patil appointed as Karnataka Lokayukta

According to the appointment notification issued on the orders of governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, chief minister Basavaraj Bommai had recommended that justice Patil be appointed as the Lokayukta of Karnataka.
Former Karnataka high court judge, justice Bhimanagouda Sanganagouda Patil has been appointed as the new Lokayukta of the state. (HT)
Former Karnataka high court judge, justice Bhimanagouda Sanganagouda Patil has been appointed as the new Lokayukta of the state. (HT)
Updated on Jun 15, 2022 12:36 AM IST
Copy Link
ByPress Trust of India, Bengaluru

Former Karnataka high court judge, justice Bhimanagouda Sanganagouda Patil has been appointed as the new Lokayukta of the state. He is presently serving as the Upalokayukta.

According to the appointment notification issued on the orders of governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, chief minister Basavaraj Bommai had recommended that justice Patil be appointed as the Lokayukta of Karnataka.

It said, this recommendation was made after consulting the chief justice of the Karnataka high court, the chairman Karnataka legislative council, the speaker of Karnataka legislative assembly and the leaders of Opposition in both the Houses of the state legislature.

The post of the head of anti-corruption ombudsman in the state has been vacant after Justice P Vishwanath Shetty had stepped down as Karnataka Lokayukta in January, after five years of service.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, June 15, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out