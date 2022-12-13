Kalaburgi railway station repainted after facing heat from right wing group

Karnataka’s Kalaburgi railway station landed in a fresh controversy for its structure and the colour of the paint. Hours after right wing group Hindu Jagruti Sene protested against the structure of the railway station, the railway department has started repainting it from green to white on Tuesday.

Hindu Jagruti Sene claimed that the structure of the railway station is similar to the structure of a mosque with a dome like shape in the center. The members of the fringe group also held a rally in the early hours of Tuesday with slogans against the railway department. They also demanded to fix the ‘mosque like’ structure and change the green colour. Police personnel are also deployed at the railway station to avoid any law-and-order issue as the repainting works have started.

Earlier in November, a bus stop in Mysuru was dragged into a controversy for its structure. Bharatiya Janata Party MP, Pratap Simha threatened to demolish the bus stop if the structure remained the same. He had said, “If there is a big dome in the middle and two smaller domes next to each other, it is a mosque.”

However, the local authorities had removed the old three domed shape which was allegedly in the shape of a mosque and replaced it with a single dome on the top of the bus stop.

