Karnataka among top 5 states in country with most number of suicides
The state is in fifth place on the list, after Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh and West Bengal.
The National Crime Records Bureau or NCRB has put out the numbers of state-wise reported suicide cases and Karnataka is among the top 5 states in the country. The state is in fifth place on the list, after Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh and West Bengal.
According to the data, Karnataka recorded 13,056 suicide cases in 2021, which is 8 per cent of total suicide cases in the country. A total of 1,64,033 suicides were reported in India last year, a 7.2-per cent increase compared to 2020 (1,53,052). The rate of suicides has increased by 6.2 per cent.
According to the report, a majority of suicides were reported in Maharashtra (22,207), followed by 18,925 suicides in Tamil Nadu, 14,965 suicides in Madhya Pradesh and 13,500 suicides in West Bengal which are in the top four places.
The top five states, including Karnataka, accounted for 50.4 per cent of the suicides reported in the country. The remaining 49.6 per cent of cases were reported from the 23 other states and eight Union territories.
The report has further highlighted professional problems, abuse, mental disorders, family problems, a sense of isolation, violence, various sorts of addictions, chronic pain, financial distress, etc., as some of the major reasons behind the number of suicides in India.
-
No Covid fatality in Chandigarh tricity for 3rd straight day
The tricity on Monday recorded 50 fresh Covid infections, a slight dip from the 72 cases reported a day earlier. At 22, Mohali's single day tally was highest on Monday, followed by 19 in Chandigarh and nine in Panchkula. On Sunday, Chandigarh alone reported 42 cases, followed by 23 in Mohali and 13 in Panchkula. No Covid-related fatality was reported on Monday for the third consecutive day.
-
Proclaimed offender in attempt to murder case arrested in Chandigarh
Police on Monday arrested a 27-year-old man who had been declared a proclaimed offender in a 2019 attempt to murder case. Naseem has been identified as Naseem, a native of Bijnore in Uttar Pradesh. He was arrested from Satsang Bhawan in Sector 26 on the basis of a tip-off. Police said that Naseem had been booked on May 9, 2019, for allegedly stabbing a fruit vendor, Mohd Ahsan, at the Sector 26 grain market.
-
In a first, PGIMER performs brainstem implant on 2-year-old
Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research department of otolaryngology on Monday performed northern India first-ever auditory brainstem implant, and gave the gift of hearing to a two and a half-year-old boy from Haryana. This patient, however, was born without a cochlea or auditory nerves and the implant was not an option.
-
Agri society fraud: Vigilance bureau registers case in ₹7-cr scam, names 7 accused
Punjab vigilance bureau has unearthed Rs 7 crore scam in the Karnana multipurpose agricultural service society limited of SBS Nagar. A case was registered against seven officers and employees at VB police station at Jalandhar and five accused have been arrested. It also sells fertilizers and pesticides to the farmers. The accused named by the vigilance bureau include Secretary Inderjit Dhir, present cashier Harpreet Singh, Randhir, vice president Sukhwinder Singh, committee members Ravinder Singh, Mahinder Lal and Kamaljit Singh.
-
Mohali: Lawrence Bishnoi taken into police remand in fresh case, right after being sent to jail
High drama was witnessed after a Mohali court sent gangster Lawrence Bishnoi to judicial custody in a passport forgery case, only for him to be remanded to 10 days in Kharar police custody in a fresh case registered against him under the Arms Act and Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria has also been arrested in the fake passport case and is on police remand till September 3.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics