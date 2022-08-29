Karnataka among top 5 states in country with most number of suicides

The National Crime Records Bureau or NCRB has put out the numbers of state-wise reported suicide cases and Karnataka is among the top 5 states in the country. The state is in fifth place on the list, after Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh and West Bengal.

According to the data, Karnataka recorded 13,056 suicide cases in 2021, which is 8 per cent of total suicide cases in the country. A total of 1,64,033 suicides were reported in India last year, a 7.2-per cent increase compared to 2020 (1,53,052). The rate of suicides has increased by 6.2 per cent.

According to the report, a majority of suicides were reported in Maharashtra (22,207), followed by 18,925 suicides in Tamil Nadu, 14,965 suicides in Madhya Pradesh and 13,500 suicides in West Bengal which are in the top four places.

The top five states, including Karnataka, accounted for 50.4 per cent of the suicides reported in the country. The remaining 49.6 per cent of cases were reported from the 23 other states and eight Union territories.

The report has further highlighted professional problems, abuse, mental disorders, family problems, a sense of isolation, violence, various sorts of addictions, chronic pain, financial distress, etc., as some of the major reasons behind the number of suicides in India.