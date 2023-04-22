Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / Karnataka Assembly Election 2023: Rahul Gandhi to visit Udupi on April 27

PTI | | Posted by Yamini C S
Apr 22, 2023 11:26 AM IST

Gandhi would address the fishermen community in Uchila in the district on April 27 to understand their problems and sufferings.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will visit Udupi on April 27 for the Karnataka election campaign ahead of the May 10 elections to the state assembly, Udupi district Congress committee president Ashok Kumar Kodavoor said on Friday.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (ANI)

Addressing reporters here, he said Gandhi would address the fishermen community in Uchila in the district on April 27 to understand their problems and sufferings. Karnataka PCC President D K Shivakumar will also be visiting Udupi district on April 23 and 24, he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to arrive in Udupi on May 4 as part of the ruling BJP’s vigorous election campaign, according to BJP sources.

Shivakumar will address a public rally in Byndoor on April 23 and visit Kollur temple. A huge road show is also scheduled for April 24, in which he will travel from Udupi city bus stand to Ajjarkad and address a public meeting there.

Over 10,000 people are expected to participate in these events. Kodavoor said a vigorous campaign will be taking place in the days ahead for all five candidates in Udupi district. “We will ensure a Congress victory in the district,” he said. Udupi Congress candidate Prasad Raj Kanchan was also present.

