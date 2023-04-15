Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / Karnataka Assembly Election LIVE updates: Siddaramaiah denied ticket from Kolar
Karnataka Assembly Election LIVE updates: Siddaramaiah denied ticket from Kolar

Updated on Apr 15, 2023 04:00 PM IST

Karnataka is set to vote on May 10. With barely a month remaining, the state is seeing defections from leaders who seek tickets to contest the assembly poll.

Leader of Opposition in Karnataka Assembly Siddaramaiah had expressed interest in contesting the assembly polls from Kolar. (ANI)
ByYamini C S
As assembly elections approach fast, most political parties in Karnataka are facing rebellions, resignations and retirements, with several excluded leaders defecting to their rivals to obtain tickets to the crucial poll. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) saw ex-deputy CM Laxman Savadi join the Congress on Friday after he was denied a ticket from Athani assembly constituency.

Meanwhile, the Janata Dal (Secular) released their second candidates' list for the poll, leaving out party second-in-command HD Kumaraswamy's sister-in-law Bhavani Revanna, who was eyeing a ticket from Hassan.

Leaders are also expected to file their nominations soon. Follow here for the latest updates.

  • Apr 15, 2023 04:00 PM IST

    Former BJP MLC Baburao Chinchansur injured in road accident in Karnataka

    Baburao Chinchansur, who is a Congress candidate from the Gurmitkal seat in the Karnataka Assembly polls, was injured along with his driver and gunman when the car he was travelling in overturned in Kalaburagi district in the early hours of Saturday, police said.

    Chinchansur, his driver and gunman were all rushed to the hospital and their condition is stable. The former BJP MLC quit the ruling party to join the Congress last month.

  • Apr 15, 2023 03:31 PM IST

    Rahul Gandhi to address Congress rally in Kolar tomorrow

    Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will address a party rally in Karnataka's Kolar on Sunday, the same place where he made a remark on the Modi surname for which he was convicted of criminal defamation and also disqualified as a member of the Lok Sabha.

    Gandhi will arrive in Bengaluru on Sunday morning, and travel to Kolar where he will address the 'Jai Bharat' rally organised by the party. The rally was first scheduled on April 5, which was then postponed to April 9, and finally to April 16, due to poll preparation and candidate selection process, among other reasons, Congress sources said.

    (PTI)

  • Apr 15, 2023 02:35 PM IST

    Congress releases third list of candidates for assembly poll, denies Kolar ticket to Siddaramaiah

    The Congress party on Saturday released their third list of 43 candidates for May 10 Karnataka Assembly elections, fielding former deputy CM Laxman Savadi from the Athani constituency. 

    The party also decided to field Kothur G Manjunath from Kolar, an assembly constituency that former CM Siddaramaiah had expressed interest in.

  • Apr 15, 2023 02:05 PM IST

    Congress, BJP leaders join JD(S) upon being denied tickets

    Congress leader Devaraj Patil from Bagalkote and BJP leader NR Santosh joined the JD(S) on Saturday upon being denied tickets from their respective parties. Patil was eyeing the Bagalkote assembly constituency, which the Congress decided to give to Hullappa Y. Meti instead. However, upon joining the JD(S), Patil was announced him as a candidate from Bagalkote by HD Kumaraswamy.

    Meanwhile, BJP leader NR Santosh, a relative of senior leader and former CM BS Yediyurappa, was an aspirant of the Arasikere seat, but was passed over for GV Basavaraju.

  • Apr 15, 2023 01:25 PM IST

    NCP to contest in Karnataka assembly polls, confirms state president

    The Nationalist Congress Party(NCP) will be contesting at 40 seats from Karnataka in upcoming assembly polls, announced Hari R, president of NCP's state unit. He also told that four to five BJP sitting MLAs who were denied tickets are in touch with them. 

    Speaking to news agency ANI, he said, “We will be contesting in 40 seats at Karnataka and we have our strategy ready. Four to five sitting MLAs of ruling BJP are in touch with is and also a former mayor of Bengaluru will be joining soon.” 

  • Apr 15, 2023 12:25 PM IST

    Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai files his nomination from Shiggon

    Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai has filed his nomination from the Shiggon constituency on Saturday for upcoming assembly polls. Before filing his papers, he visited the Siddarudh math at Karnataka's Hubbali district. 

    CM Bommai tweeted, “To build a new Karnataka for a new India, today before filing nomination papers in my home constituency Shiggon - Savanur, I visited my deity Sri Siddharudh Math and sought god's blessings.” 

  • Apr 15, 2023 12:04 PM IST

    BJP's 3rd list of 12 candidates likely to be announced today

    The BJP is expected to release their third list of 12 candidates for the Karnataka assembly election today. “BJP will release the third list as soon as possible,” CM Bommai said on Friday.

    The party has announced 189 names so far in the 224-member house. Seats that remain include Mahadevapura, Hubballi-Dharwad central, for which ex-CM Jagadish Shettar is an aspirant, and Shimoga city seat, among others.

  • Apr 15, 2023 11:30 AM IST

    Karnataka CM Bommai to file his nomination today

    Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday spoke to reporters and said he will be filing his nomination today. The CM is contesting the May 10 assembly poll from Shiggaon constituency. 

    He also addressed the defections from the party. “The demand for tickets in the ruling party is high. Some people have gone to other parties to become MLAs. But real BJP workers do not leave the party,” he said.

  • Apr 15, 2023 11:07 AM IST

    ‘Will stand with left parties in 2024 Lok Sabha elections,’: JD(S) chief & former PM Deve Gowda

    Janata Dal (Secular) supremo and former prime minister Deve Gowda on Saturday said he will stand with left parties in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. “I'll stand with left parties in 2024 Lok Sabha elections,” the 89-year-old JD(S) chief told news agency ANI.

    The regional party on Friday came out with their second candidates' list for the upcoming May 10 assembly election in Karnataka. 

  • Apr 15, 2023 10:40 AM IST

    Deve Gowda's daughter-in-law Bhavani Revanna denied Hassan ticket in JDS' 2nd list

    The Janata Dal (Secular) on Friday released its second list of 49 candidates for the May 10 Karnataka assembly elections, and decided to fielded H P Swaroop from Hassan instead of former PM Deve Gowda’s daughter-in-law Bhavani Revanna, who had publicly declared that she would contest from Hassan, leading to conflict within the family.

    Bhavani Revanna is the wife of HD Revanna, JDS second-in-command HD Kumaraswamy's elder brother. In this matter, Kumaraswamy said the decision was taken by the family jointly and that Bhavani had agreed with it.

  • Apr 15, 2023 10:04 AM IST

    'Tomorrow I will call for discussion with well-wishers': Ex-CM Shettar gives deadline over poll ticket

    Senior BJP leader and former Karnataka CM Jagadish Shettar on Friday gave a deadline to the party and said he will call for a discussion with his office bearers and well-wishers tomorrow over his next course of action if he is denied a BJP ticket. 

    “So many of our councillors expressed their faith in me, supported my cause and expressed that if I am not given a ticket and if it is delayed, they are going to resign. So, I'm thankful to all office bearers & councillors for their faith & support. Party will take appropriate decisions as early as possible, according to me,” he told news agency ANI on Friday.

  • Apr 15, 2023 09:31 AM IST

    ‘Ticket for Shettar under consideration of BJP leadership’: Union Minister Pralhad Joshi

    Union Minister Pralhad Joshi on Friday said the BJP high command is mulling giving a ticket to senior leader and former Karnataka CM Jagadish Shettar in the upcoming assembly poll, after the latter asserted that he wanted to contest one last time.

    Shettar had earlier said he was "hurt" at being passed over after the party told him to stand down to "make way for others". The matter is under the consideration of the party high command, and I hope that it would be resolved smoothly, Josh said in this regard.

    The party has not announced a candidate for the Hubballi-Dharwad Central segment represented by him.

  • Apr 15, 2023 08:57 AM IST

    Former BJP MLA M P Kumaraswamy joins JD(S) after being denied ticket

    A day after quitting BJP on being denied the party ticket to contest the May 10 Assembly polls in Karnataka, Mudigere MLA M P Kumaraswamy on Friday joined the JD(S). The BJP MLA was eyeing a ticket from Mudigere but quit the party after Deepak Doddaiah was named instead. 

    Kumaraswamy has blamed BJP national General Secretary C T Ravi for the ticket being denied to him. The JD(S) has already fielded a candidate from Mudigere.

    (PTI)

  • Apr 15, 2023 08:50 AM IST

    ‘Wait & watch’: Karnataka Muslim board leader warns after Cong allots 11 tickets to Muslims out of 166

    Muslim leaders in Karnataka hit out at the Congress party after being allotted 11 tickets out of the 166 announced candidates. Saying that they have been “betrayed”, Mufti Sharif Rehman, the general secretary of the Karnataka Sunni Ulema Board, said the Congress has failed to give enough representation to Muslim candidates. 

    “We are seeking 23 seats in total in the state from both Congress and the JD(S),” he said in a video.

