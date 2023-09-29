Karnataka bandh: Former CM HD Kumaraswamy demands release of arrested activists

Former Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy on Friday demanded that the state government release the activists detained during the bandh to protest the release of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu. Former Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy. (ANI)

ALSO READ | Karnataka bandh: 44 flights cancelled to and from Bengaluru airport

Today's bandh was called by the 'Kannada Okkoota', an umbrella organsation of Kannada and farmers' outfits, to oppose the release of water to neighbouring Tamil Nadu.

As the southern parts of the state are witnessing a bandh by farmers and pro-Kannada outfits over the Cauvery issue, Kumaraswamy, the JD(S) second-in-command, said the unity of the 'Kannada family' should be a wake-up call to the neighbouring state.

ALSO READ | Karnataka Bandh: Freedom Park sole location for rallies, says Bengaluru top cop B Dayananda

"Entire Karnataka is throbbing for the Cauvery struggle. Today's bandh has evoked good response from all quarters," he wrote on 'X' (formerly Twitter).

When it comes to the question of land, language and water, everyone should be united, the former CM said, adding this harmony and unity in the Kannada family should be a wake-up call to the neighbouring states.

ALSO READ | Karnataka Bandh LIVE Updates: Pro-Kannada activist Vatal Nagaraj detained

"The government should not suppress Kannada sentiments. The activists who have already been detained should be released," he said.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!