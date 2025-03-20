Karnataka bandh on March 22: What’s open and closed in Bengaluru? Full details

Bengaluru is likely to witness disruptions on Friday, March 22, as pro-Kannada groups have called for a statewide bandh in protest against the recent attack on a KSRTC driver in Maharashtra. With multiple Kannada organizations backing the protest, the city is expected to see partial closures and transport disruptions. Pro-Kannada organisations have called for a bandh on March 22 to protest against the attack on KSRTC staff at Maharashtra. (PTI)

If you're planning your day, here’s a look at what’s open and closed in Bengaluru during the bandh

What’s closed?

Public transport: BMTC and KSRTC services could be affected, with some buses going off the roads depending on the situation. However, there is no official confirmation yet. Private cab and auto services may also be impacted as some unions have extended support to the bandh.

Schools & colleges: Many institutions have declared a holiday as a precaution. Parents and students should check with their respective schools.

Shops & businesses: Markets, shopping complexes, and local stores in areas like Chickpet, KR Market, and Gandhi Bazaar may remain closed.

Malls & theatres: Some malls, multiplexes, and entertainment hubs could down shutters if protests escalate.

Government offices: While state government offices will be open, attendance could be low due to transport challenges.

What’s open?

Namma Metro: The metro will function as usual, though first and last-mile connectivity via autos and cabs might be a concern.

Hospitals & Medical Stores: All hospitals, pharmacies, and essential health services will operate normally.

Railway & Airport services: Trains and flights are expected to run as scheduled, but passengers should plan their commute accordingly.

Essential Services: Fuel stations, milk booths, and some supermarkets will remain open, though smaller businesses may choose to shut down.

Traffic & Security measures

Bengaluru police will deploy additional forces in sensitive areas like Majestic, Town Hall, Mysore Bank Circle, and Freedom Park, where protests are expected. Motorists should stay updated on real-time traffic alerts and plan accordingly.