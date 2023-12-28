Karnataka BJP chief BY Vijayendra holds meeting with party leaders in Bengaluru

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 28 (ANI): Karnataka Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president BY Vijayendra on Thursday held a meeting with senior leaders of the party in Bengaluru ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. HT Image

Former Chief Ministers BS Yeddyurappa and Basavaraj Bommai, and senior leaders including KS Eshwarappa and Ashwath Narayan attended the meeting.

According to party sources, the BJP leaders held a discussion outlining the essential tasks ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. It was a strategic session to unite the BJP's top brass to strategize on the political road ahead, they pointed out.

The BJP suffered a major electoral defeat this year in the Karnataka assembly elections, thereby losing the only state the party ruled in south India. The Congress bagged 135 out of 224 seats in the state legislative assembly with a 43.2 per cent vote share. The BJP was reduced to 66 seats with a vote share of 36.3 per cent.

The BJP was, however, quick to tie up with the Janata Dal (Secular) (JDS) for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections to take advantage of the regional party's Vokkaliga vote bank. The JDS which had traditionally played the role of a 'king-maker' in Karnataka assembly polls, did not factor much in the state elections this year owing to the Congress' stellar performance.

In 2019, the BJP won 25 of the 28 Lok Sabha seats. The JD(S) and the Congress who were allies back then won one seat each. (ANI)