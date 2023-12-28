close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Bengaluru News / Karnataka BJP chief BY Vijayendra holds meeting with party leaders in Bengaluru

Karnataka BJP chief BY Vijayendra holds meeting with party leaders in Bengaluru

ANI |
Dec 28, 2023 01:33 PM IST

According to party sources, the BJP leaders held a discussion outlining the essential tasks ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. It was a strategic session to unite the BJP's top brass to strategize on the political road ahead.

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 28 (ANI): Karnataka Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president BY Vijayendra on Thursday held a meeting with senior leaders of the party in Bengaluru ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

HT Image
HT Image

Former Chief Ministers BS Yeddyurappa and Basavaraj Bommai, and senior leaders including KS Eshwarappa and Ashwath Narayan attended the meeting.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

According to party sources, the BJP leaders held a discussion outlining the essential tasks ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. It was a strategic session to unite the BJP's top brass to strategize on the political road ahead, they pointed out.

The BJP suffered a major electoral defeat this year in the Karnataka assembly elections, thereby losing the only state the party ruled in south India. The Congress bagged 135 out of 224 seats in the state legislative assembly with a 43.2 per cent vote share. The BJP was reduced to 66 seats with a vote share of 36.3 per cent.

The BJP was, however, quick to tie up with the Janata Dal (Secular) (JDS) for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections to take advantage of the regional party's Vokkaliga vote bank. The JDS which had traditionally played the role of a 'king-maker' in Karnataka assembly polls, did not factor much in the state elections this year owing to the Congress' stellar performance.

In 2019, the BJP won 25 of the 28 Lok Sabha seats. The JD(S) and the Congress who were allies back then won one seat each. (ANI)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, December 28, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out