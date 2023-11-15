close_game
News / Cities / Bengaluru News / Karnataka BJP legislative party meeting on Nov 17, says state prez Vijayendra

Karnataka BJP legislative party meeting on Nov 17, says state prez Vijayendra

PTI | | Posted by Yamini C S
Nov 15, 2023 04:46 PM IST

The leader of the legislature party, who will also serve as the Leader of Opposition, has yet to be named by the BJP.

The newly appointed Karnataka BJP president B Y Vijayendra on Tuesday said the BJP legislative party meeting will take place on November 17.

Former Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa and his second son, BY Vijayendra. (HT FILE PHOTO.)
Former Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa and his second son, BY Vijayendra.

He told reporters here that Central observers will also attend the event.

The BJP has yet to name the leader of the legislature party, who would also serve as the Leader of Opposition in the assembly.

The next assembly session is slated to begin at the "Suvarna Vidhana Soudha'' in the district headquarters town of Belagavi for 10 days from December 4.

"The BJP legislative party meeting has been fixed for November 17 at 6 pm. All the legislators will take part. Central observers will also come," said Vijayendra, who was here to pay his obeisance at Kurudumalai Ganapati temple.

To a question on the BJP-JD(S) alliance, he said when senior leaders in the party have decided to induct the H D Deve Gowda-led party into the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), it is everyone’s duty to work with unity.

New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, November 15, 2023
