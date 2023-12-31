close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Bengaluru News / Karnataka: BJP MP Pratap Simha's brother arrested in tree felling case

Karnataka: BJP MP Pratap Simha's brother arrested in tree felling case

ANI |
Dec 31, 2023 09:48 AM IST

As per the officials, Vikram Simha has been accused of felling trees in a forest area in Karnataka's Hassan district.

The forest department officials have arrested Vikram Simha, brother of BJP MP Pratap Simha, in connection with an alleged tree felling case, officials said on Sunday.

Karnataka: BJP MP Pratap Simha's brother arrested in tree felling case
Karnataka: BJP MP Pratap Simha's brother arrested in tree felling case

Also Read - Karnataka logs 201 fresh Covid-19 cases and 1 new death

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Simha represents Mysore-Kodagu of Karnataka and he is the former President of the Yuva Morcha Bharatiya Janata Party.

As per the officials, Vikram Simha has been accused of felling trees in a forest area in Karnataka's Hassan district.

He was arrested on Saturday from Bengaluru, the officials said.

Further details on the matter are awaited.

MP Pratap Simha was recently under scrutiny from the opposition over allegations of providing Parliament passes to individuals responsible for triggering panic in the Lok Sabha with gas canisters on December 13.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, December 31, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out