The forest department officials have arrested Vikram Simha, brother of BJP MP Pratap Simha, in connection with an alleged tree felling case, officials said on Sunday. Karnataka: BJP MP Pratap Simha's brother arrested in tree felling case

Also Read - Karnataka logs 201 fresh Covid-19 cases and 1 new death

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Simha represents Mysore-Kodagu of Karnataka and he is the former President of the Yuva Morcha Bharatiya Janata Party.

As per the officials, Vikram Simha has been accused of felling trees in a forest area in Karnataka's Hassan district.

He was arrested on Saturday from Bengaluru, the officials said.

Further details on the matter are awaited.

MP Pratap Simha was recently under scrutiny from the opposition over allegations of providing Parliament passes to individuals responsible for triggering panic in the Lok Sabha with gas canisters on December 13.