Karnataka BJP worker dies after being hit by a car during poll campaign, protests erupt

A car reportedly ran over a man who was campaigning for the BJP in Kodagu district on Friday. The victim died on spot and the BJP workers staged a protest in front of Kodagu police station, reported news agency ANI. HT Image

According to the report, a man named Ramappa was campaigning for the BJP in Valnoor village of Kodagu district and a car rammed into him. After hitting the victim, the people in the car fled the scene and Ramappa died on the spot. More details are yet to be announced.

The BJP workers staged a massive protest in front of Kodagu police station and demanded to arrest the accused. They raised slogans and also asked police to run a detailed probe into the incident.

Meanwhile, Kodagu police said that an FIR has been filed under section 306 (murder) of IPC on three people and one has already been arrested.

Earlier too, a biker died in Bengaluru after colliding with an SUV that belonged to Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje. The deceased was also a BJP worker and he was following the minister's convoy as she headed to an election campaign. The collision happened when the car stopped and one of the occupants opened a door.

