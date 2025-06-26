Karnataka BJP's social media post compares Indira Gandhi to Hitler, FIR filed

An FIR has been filed against the Karnataka BJP’s official social media handle for allegedly posting content comparing former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi to Adolf Hitler, police confirmed on Thursday. Manohar alleged that the content was not only derogatory towards the late Prime Minister.

The complaint, lodged by Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) general secretary S Manohar at Bengaluru’s High Grounds police station on June 25, accuses the BJP of sharing a defamatory post on its official ‘X’ account (@BJP4Karnataka).

According to the complaint, the post, shared at 3.54 pm on Wednesday, carried the caption, “INDIRA NOT EQUALS INDIA, INDIRA = HITLER”, along with a 38-second video related to the Emergency. It reportedly included a graphic in which Indira Gandhi’s face was digitally altered to resemble Hitler. The post was later deleted.

Manohar alleged that the content was not only derogatory towards the late Prime Minister but also aimed at inciting societal unrest and fostering enmity between communities.

“Based on the complaint received, a case has been registered under sections 192 (provocation with intent to cause riot) and 353 (statements conducing to public mischief) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Further investigation is underway,” a senior police official said.

