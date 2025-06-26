'Bengaluru auto fares have gone up by 50%' : PC Mohan calls for fare regulations amid bike taxi ban

Following the statewide ban on bike taxis in Karnataka, autorickshaw fares in Bengaluru have reportedly skyrocketed, leaving daily commuters frustrated. Many are calling on the state government to regulate pricing and crack down on exploitative practices by auto drivers and aggregator platforms. Bengaluru Central MP PC Mohan highlighted the issue with a personal example. (Representational)

Passengers across the city have taken to social media to voice their concerns, with reports of exorbitant fares even for short distances. Bengaluru Central MP PC Mohan has joined the chorus, urging the Karnataka government to take immediate action to protect commuters from what he called unchecked digital monopolies and collapsing fare regulation.

In a post on X, PC Mohan highlighted the issue with a personal example. “A 1.5-km auto ride through aggregator apps now costs over ₹70. The fare structure has completely broken down. The government must step in, enforce metered fares, and dismantle digital cartelisation. Commuters have already been overcharged by ₹1,010 crore,” he wrote.

He further added that auto fares have surged by nearly 50% since the bike taxi ban. “A 3-km ride now costs between ₹120 and ₹150. Riders are forced to pay extra 'tips' of ₹30 to ₹100 just to avoid cancellations. With meters largely dysfunctional and no oversight on aggregator pricing, urgent government intervention is needed,” he said.

Commuters have also shared their frustration online, demanding practical solutions from the transport department. One user suggested that the state should legalise multiple transport options such as bike taxis, shared autos, and point-to-point Tata Ace vans with fixed fares to increase accessibility and affordability.

Another user commented, “Try taking an auto from KR Puram railway station after a train arrives. Even for 1–2 km, you’ll experience the exploitative surge pricing first-hand. Government officials need to experience this like regular citizens do.”

A third post summed up the broader urban mobility crisis, stating, “Bangalore has collapsed. I’ve spent four hours a day stuck in traffic all week. Outer Ring Road is a nightmare, and no one seems to care.”

