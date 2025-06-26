Bengaluru Traffic Police issues advisory amid heavy congestion on Outer Ring Road

As daily traffic snarls continue to plague East Bengaluru's Outer Ring Road, particularly around tech park zones, the city's traffic police have issued a fresh advisory urging commuters to follow alternative routes to ease congestion. The Bengaluru City HAL Airport Traffic Police Station released the directive in response to rising complaints from the public about long traffic jams, especially during peak weekday hours. Amid heavy traffic, Bengaluru police advised commuters travelling on ORR to take alternative routes. (PTI)

Here are the diversions

According to the advisory, commuters traveling from Bellandur towards various commercial hubs and residential areas near Devarabeesanahalli Junction are now required to use designated lanes and service roads to streamline vehicle flow.

For those heading to offices such as Intel, Global Tech Park, Eco Space, and Pritech Park, the police have instructed drivers to take the right lane of the Outer Ring Road and switch to the middle service road at Devarabeesanahalli Junction.

Meanwhile, vehicles en route to the Passport Office, Eco World, and Sakra Hospital must take the left lane and proceed via the Passport Office service road.

For commuters traveling further towards Marathahalli, the advisory mandates the use of the middle lane of the Outer Ring Road from the Bellandur side.

The advisory, calls for public cooperation to help reduce travel time and manage the high vehicle volume in one of Bengaluru’s busiest corridors.