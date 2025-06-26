Search
Thursday, Jun 26, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Subscribe
Enjoy unlimited access

Subscribe Now! Get features like

ad-free-icon
Ad lite A Minimal Ad Experience
premium-icon-1
HT Premium Articles Expertly crafted articles
quick-read-icon-1
Quickreads Segment News brief in summary format
epaper-icon-1
HT E-paper Access digital news experience
sub-popup-img
Subscribe Now

Bengaluru Traffic Police issues advisory amid heavy congestion on Outer Ring Road

ByHT News Desk
Jun 26, 2025 11:44 AM IST

Bengaluru traffic police urge commuters to use alternative routes on Outer Ring Road to alleviate congestion, especially near tech parks.

As daily traffic snarls continue to plague East Bengaluru's Outer Ring Road, particularly around tech park zones, the city's traffic police have issued a fresh advisory urging commuters to follow alternative routes to ease congestion. The Bengaluru City HAL Airport Traffic Police Station released the directive in response to rising complaints from the public about long traffic jams, especially during peak weekday hours.

Amid heavy traffic, Bengaluru police advised commuters travelling on ORR to take alternative routes. (PTI)
Amid heavy traffic, Bengaluru police advised commuters travelling on ORR to take alternative routes. (PTI)

Also Read - CM Siddaramaiah meets disgruntled MLAs amid internal turmoil in Karnataka Congress

Here are the diversions

According to the advisory, commuters traveling from Bellandur towards various commercial hubs and residential areas near Devarabeesanahalli Junction are now required to use designated lanes and service roads to streamline vehicle flow.

For those heading to offices such as Intel, Global Tech Park, Eco Space, and Pritech Park, the police have instructed drivers to take the right lane of the Outer Ring Road and switch to the middle service road at Devarabeesanahalli Junction.

Meanwhile, vehicles en route to the Passport Office, Eco World, and Sakra Hospital must take the left lane and proceed via the Passport Office service road.

Also Read - Bengaluru PG owner allegedly assaults woman after summoning her over missing ring: Report

For commuters traveling further towards Marathahalli, the advisory mandates the use of the middle lane of the Outer Ring Road from the Bellandur side.

The advisory, calls for public cooperation to help reduce travel time and manage the high vehicle volume in one of Bengaluru’s busiest corridors.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated Bengaluru Weather Live and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated Bengaluru Weather Live and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
News / Cities / Bengaluru / Bengaluru Traffic Police issues advisory amid heavy congestion on Outer Ring Road
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On