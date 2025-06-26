CM Siddaramaiah meets disgruntled MLAs amid internal turmoil in Karnataka Congress

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah met with two dissenting Congress legislators, B R Patil and Raju Kage, on Wednesday evening in a bid to defuse rising tensions within the party. The meeting took place shortly after the CM returned from his trip to New Delhi, where he held discussions with the Congress high command. Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. (ANI Grab )

According to official sources, the closed-door meeting also saw the presence of Housing Minister B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan, whose department is at the centre of corruption allegations raised by one of the MLAs.

The internal rift surfaced publicly after Aland MLA B R Patil accused the Housing Department of corruption, alleging bribery in the allocation of public housing units. Meanwhile, Kagwad MLA Raju Kage expressed dissatisfaction over the delay in developmental works and the non-release of funds, claiming the administration was on the verge of collapse. He even hinted at the possibility of resigning.

Their remarks, made openly to the media, caused significant embarrassment to the ruling Congress, and offered ammunition to the BJP and JD(S), who have launched scathing attacks on the government. Both opposition parties accused the Congress of fostering corruption and have called for the resignation of the CM and Housing Minister.

During his visit to Delhi earlier this week, Siddaramaiah met with Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and senior party leaders K C Venugopal and Randeep Singh Surjewala. Sources say the party leadership has taken the internal dissent seriously and has instructed the CM to engage directly with upset legislators, resolve their concerns swiftly, and prevent further public criticism of the government by party members.

Although the outcome of the Wednesday evening meeting remains undisclosed, it is seen as a critical step in containing the unrest within the party ranks and preserving unity as the Congress government faces mounting scrutiny from both its opponents and its own members.

(With PTI inputs)