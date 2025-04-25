Menu Explore
Karnataka bus conductor arrested after video shows him harassing sleeping woman on bus

ByHT News Desk
Apr 25, 2025 07:59 AM IST

The arrest came after a video of the incident went viral on social media.

A contract conductor with the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has been arrested for allegedly sexually harassing a woman passenger onboard a public bus.

KSRTC is yet to release an official statement.
KSRTC is yet to release an official statement.

According to a PTI report, the arrest came after a video of the incident went viral on social media, triggering widespread outrage.

The accused, identified as Pradeep Kashappa Naikar (35) from Bagalkote, was taken into custody by the Konaje police on Thursday. According to officials, the incident occurred on Wednesday aboard a KSRTC bus operating on the Mudipu–State Bank route near Mangaluru, the report added.

(Also Read: ‘I save 1 lakh a month’: Bengaluru woman shares spending habits without ‘living horribly’, sparks debate)

The video, reportedly filmed by a fellow passenger, shows Naikar allegedly misbehaving with the woman while she was asleep. It quickly gained traction online, prompting swift action from law enforcement authorities.

Based on a preliminary inquiry, police registered a case and arrested Naikar. An investigation is currently underway.

KSRTC is yet to release an official statement regarding Naikar’s employment status.

(With agency inputs)

(Also Read: 'He was shot when he said his name as Bharath': Father of Bengaluru man killed in Pahalgam terror attack)

