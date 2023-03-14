Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / Businessman, who allegedly played key role in collapse of coalition govt, inducted into Cong

Businessman, who allegedly played key role in collapse of coalition govt, inducted into Cong

PTI | | Posted by Yamini C S
Mar 14, 2023 09:25 AM IST

The Congress in Karnataka on Monday inducted a businessman, who is alleged to be one of those who played a key role in 'Operation Kamala', which led to the collapse of Congress-JD(S) coalition government in 2019.

The Congress in Karnataka on Monday inducted a businessman, who is alleged to be one of those who played a key role in 'Operation Kamala', which led to the collapse of Congress-JD(S) coalition government in 2019.

Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar. (PTI)
Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar. (PTI)

"Operation Kamala" (Operation Lotus), coined by opposition parties, refers to an alleged attempt of the BJP to engineer defection of opposition legislators to install its own government and to ensure its stability. Uday K M, also known as ‘Kadalur Uday Gowda’, was welcomed into the party fold in the presence of state Congress President D K Shivakumar.

READ | Karnataka election: Cong ready with list of candidates for most assembly seats

"Uday is being inducted into the Congress and he has promised to work for strengthening the party in Mandya district. He is joining the party without any conditions. His joining has been approved by all local leaders," Shivakumar told reporters.

Responding to a question about inducting Uday, despite his alleged role in engineering defections through Operation Kamala, he said: "...he (Uday) might have done things while in the opposite party....A Manju, Srinivas Gowda, Gubbi Vasu, Shivalinge Gowda, Madhu Bangarappa (all MLAs/former MLAs)- they've shifted and come back to Congress. It's politics, there will be compulsions."

READ | BJP strong at grassroots level, Congress may win 65 seats: CM Bommai

"Didn't JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy and I, who had fought each other for long, join hands following the high command's order (to form a coalition government after the 2018 polls)?" he asked.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
karnataka dk shivakumar politics bengaluru karnataka assembly election + 3 more
karnataka dk shivakumar politics bengaluru karnataka assembly election + 2 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, March 14, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out